Cheryl Burke blasts Dancing With the Stars judges’ criticism this season

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on Dancing With the Stars Grease Night. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby have gone through a lot this season on Dancing With the Stars.

Following Grease Night, Cheryl seemed to have grown frustrated, especially after working so hard to return from COVID-19 and turn in solid performances.

However, the judges didn’t seem to appreciate Cody and Cheryl’s efforts and counted off on their scores, showing harsh criticism of the dance routines.

Cheryl is now clapping back.

Cheryl blasts Dancing With the Stars judges

Cheryl spoke to Page Six about her experience so far this season, talking about the COVID-19 diagnosis, the second and third dances being difficult because of the circumstances, and her reaction to returning to the ballroom floor and receiving low scores and criticism.

She then lets loose with her frustration in how the judges have been criticizing their dancing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s at a TV show, right? But it’s a TV show that we work our a**es off on. Like, this is no joke,” Burke said. “I compare this show to ‘Survivor.’ I’ve never done ‘Survivor,’ but I can only imagine. Like, it’s seven days a week, except we’ve got obviously the perks of having water and food.”

“But really, it is full-on, and you’re trying to force your body to do things that, first of all, most contestants have never done before,” she continued.

Burke then said that the judges are trying to make good TV but also have the job of judging everyone equally. That is where Cheryl said things get complicated because it isn’t an even playing field.

Dancers like Cody Rigsby, JoJo Siwa, and Amanda Kloots all have prior dance experience.

However, Burke said that working with someone with dance experience is harder than someone coming in new. That is where she is at with Cody, who was a backup dancer for Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.

“It’s really hard to have someone come on with dance experience because it’s harder to untrain the brain than it is to teach the brain new things,” Burke said. “What we do to our bodies [as ballroom dancers] … we are just moving it in places that shouldn’t be moved.”

Because of this, Cheryl said the judges need to take that into account when judging them.

“I say the judges should cool it a little bit,” Cheryl said. “If you look at the science of how your brain works, it’s a lot harder to untrain the brain.”

However, it isn’t clear if Cheryl wants the judges to ease up on everyone or if she wants special treatment because of her circumstances. She did compare the judges this season to Simon Cowell, who was notoriously overcritical on American Idol.

“I will never fight back on live television. I find that very rude and it doesn’t look right,” Cheryl said. “I just want Cody to shine. That’s my real intention here.”

She added, “And no matter what, this is a feel-good TV show. So I think [the judges] can still be as harsh, just give us some constructive criticism.”

Cheryl and Cody prepare for DWTS Week 6

Up next is Week 6 on Dancing With the Stars and Cheryl is preparing Cody for a cha-cha-cha to There Will be Blood from the movie American Psycho.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke sit tied for 9th place out of the final 10 competitors on Dancing With the Stars with a 162. They are tied with Iman Shumpert and Daniella for last place.

Dancing WIth the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.