Chelsea Vaughn’s Instagram live is crashed by a naked man

Chelsea Vaughn was left stunned when a naked man crashed her Instagram live. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Chelsea Vaughn and her Bachelor nation friends were stunned when a naked man crashed their Instagram live and flashed the group.

Chelsea mistakenly invited the man into the live after he changed his username to confuse the group into thinking he was a fellow Bachelor nation alum.

The man hid his face and neck, but his lower half was clearly visible before the group was able to react.

“Somebody changed their username to Serena’s, and I wasn’t paying attention because there was so much going on in the live,” Chelsea said. “And it was this man swinging his d**k around.”

Chelsea was joined by The Bachelor’s Abigail Heringer and Jessenia Cruz. She posted a censored screenshot of the moment to her Instagram story showing all three girls horrified faces.

She then went on to explain the incident further in another video posted to her story.

Abigail Heringer confused the naked man for Andrew Spencer

The live only got more chaotic when Abigail mistakenly believed the man was The Bachelorette’s, Andrew Spencer.

“HAHAHA this moment was priceless,” Abigail captioned her story. “Sorry @andrewzspencer for thinking this was you.”

The group had previously been talking about whether or not they would return to the franchise, with Jessenia mentioning that she would be willing to go back to paradise for Andrew.

This comment prompted Andrew to join the live chat and Abigail to briefly think he was the censored man.

Chelsea said in her Instagram story that she hadn’t noticed the account did not have a verified check mark with everything else going on. She also then apologized to everyone watching and asked Instagram not to shadow ban her for the incident.

Chelsea Vaughn answered whether she would return to Bachelor in Paradise

Although this was clearly the most memorable moment of the live, the group were joined by several other members of Bachelor nation to share secrets from their time on the show.

Chelsea talked about her dating experiences after The Bachelor and revealed she was hesitant to join dating apps in case someone published her profile. She also restated she would not return to Bachelor in Paradise.

Abigail designated herself the interviewer and kept mostly quiet about her own relationship, but did admit that she’d tried to keep her interest in Noah quiet before going on Bachelor in Paradise to avoid outside influence from the producers.

Although she will no doubt be more cautious about who she lets in, Chelsea also said she would love to plan a live with a different guest every week going forward.

The Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.