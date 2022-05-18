Chelsea Vaughn wears barely-there bikini at the casino

Chelsea Vaughn shows off her modeling skills. Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Chelsea Vaughn put her elegantly elongated figure on full display in her recent post.

The Bachelor Nation model is known for her stunning photoshoots and fashion choices, and her latest post saw her in nothing but a revealing two-piece.

Chelsea ditched the pool and instead posed in her bikini by the casino, showing off her modeling skills.

Chelsea Vaughn wows in two-piece at casino

Chelsea Vaughn turned up the heat in her latest Instagram story post.

Posing on a chair in front of lit-up slot machines at the casino, Chelsea gave a fierce look at the camera with black sunglasses on.

Chelsea’s curves were visible as she wore nothing but a print bikini. The bandeau bikini top featured revealing cutouts in the middle that showed off her bust as the bikini bottoms provided a cheeky side view.

Along with the sunglasses and two-piece, Chelsea wore gold necklaces and dangling earrings. She completed the look with a sultry and sharp black heel.

Chelsea shared a message in the corner of the photo that appeared to advise her on how to improve the image. The statement read, “Raise the brightness and put a vintage filter over it it will look so bomb.”

It appears Chelsea took the advice and was happy with the results as she wrote, “OKKK Kind of 🔥.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Will Chelsea Vaughn return to Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelor franchise is on one of its more extended hiatuses since having back-to-back content the last few months.

Bachelor Nation fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of both The Bachelorette Season 19, featuring dual leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which was recently confirmed to return in the fall of this year.

With Bachelor in Paradise set to return, there’s been lots of speculation over which Bachelor Nation stars will be headed to the island in an attempt to find love within the franchise.

Likely, many of the women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and the men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will be appearing on the island. Still, even more Bachelor Nation alums could be going as well.

Chelsea Vaughn appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she found herself at the center of a brief but dramatic love triangle with Aaron Clancy and Ivan Hall.

Chelsea ultimately left the island single, and while she has lots of fans who would love to see her find love, Chelsea has been vocal about being done with Bachelor in Paradise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chelsea stated she would never go back to Bachelor in Paradise, so that’s one person fans can most likely cross off the list of the potential BIP Season 8 cast.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.