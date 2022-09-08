Chelsea Vaughn suggests The Bachelor experience messed up her mental state, ‘spent thousands on therapy’

Chelsea Vaughn makes a video about her ‘experience’ on The Bachelor. Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Chelsea Vaughn knows the ins and outs of The Bachelor franchise after appearing on The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

While being a part of The Bachelor franchise can bring fame and followers, it also can be pretty draining and tough mentally.

Chelsea has been outspoken in the past about never going on Bachelor in Paradise again, as it seems the franchise took a toll on her.

Chelsea’s recent video threw more shade at her experience with the show.

Taking part in trending TikTok audio, Chelsea highlighted the pros and cons of her experience.

The cons seemed costly as Chelsea suggested she’s spent lots of money on therapy due to the show.

Chelsea Vaughn’s mental state suffered after The Bachelor experience

Chelsea Vaughn took to TikTok to share her telling video.

In the video, Chelsea showed off her glowing skin in a soft-colored strapless top. She accessorized the look with gold hanging earrings and black sunglasses on top of her head.

Chelsea mouthed audio from Ariana Grande as she shared the shady statement she could’ve made about a guy and then declared the more amicable approach she took.

Chelsea captioned the post, “POV we’re at an event and you just asked me about my ‘experience’” and then used that audio to share the more harsh statement she could make about her show ‘experience’ and then the positive view she has on it.

Text over the video revealed what Chelsea could say about the experience, writing, “It f* up my mental state and I’ve spent thousands in therapy.”

The text then showed Chelsea’s positive spin on the experience, writing, “It changed my life for the better & I’m grateful for the friends and opportunities it brought.”

@chelseavaughn_ POV we’re at an event and you just asked me about my “experience” ♬ Originalton – kida

Bachelor Nation stars resonate with Chelsea Vaughn’s post

Chelsea wasn’t alone in how she felt about her experience as Bachelor Nation stars voiced agreement in the comments.

MJ Snyder, who also appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and received backlash for being a mean girl, commented “retweet.”

Kendall Long, who experienced being deemed a villain after her stint on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, wrote: “Hahaha truth.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Other comments included, “TELL YOUR TRUTH, QUEEN,” “the way I knew where this TikTok was going before watching the whole thing,” and “Wow. At least there’s a bright side.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.