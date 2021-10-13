Chelsea Vaughn says she will never go on Bachelor in Paradise again

Chelsea says Bachelor in Paradise took a major toll on her emotionally and physically. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 worked out very well for some castmates, and for others, like Chelsea Vaughn, it was a challenging experience.

Chelsea recently allowed her followers to ask her anything and many of them had questions about her time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chelsea didn’t hold back in giving her honest answer about the toll reality television took on her.

Chelsea Vaughn suggests reality television is extremely draining

Chelsea was one of the later arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise which is always difficult as so many couples are already established by then.

Aaron Clancy had just split from Tammy Ly and so Chelsea was able to explore a relationship with him, however, things got complicated when Aaron caught Chelsea kissing Ivan Hall.

Chelsea found herself at the center of a tense love triangle, with Aaron and Ivan getting in each other’s faces and even still presumably having some beef to this day. Chelsea eventually chose to give her rose to Aaron, only for Aaron to ditch her for Tia Booth during the BIP prom.

Chelsea was sent home during the final rose ceremony and never seemed to find a solid connection despite Aaron, Demar, and Ivan showing brief interest in her that ultimately felt more motivated by their desire to receive a rose.

With all the drama Chelsea faced, a follower asked her “Scale of 1-10” how draining is shooting reality TV” and Chelsea gave the very high answer of “nine”.

Chelsea went on to say that reality television took a large toll on her emotionally, physically, and mentally.

Chelsea Vaughn will never return to Bachelor in Paradise

Another fan asked Chelsea, “Would you do paradise again?” And Chelsea did not mince words with her answer.

Chelsea stated, “You will never catch me in Mexico in paradise again.”

While Chelsea has sworn off returning to BIP after such a draining experience, Chelsea did suggest that she may not be done with reality television as a whole.

Chelsea shared that she loves the reality show Love Island and she seems to not be opposed to one day appearing on that show.

Considering, Chelsea also revealed that she is currently single on her IG stories, perhaps Chelsea will look to reality television to find love once again, just not on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.