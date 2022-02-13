Chelsea Vaughn hits New York Fashion Week in iridescent suit and hot pink heels

Chelsea Vaughn stuns in an outfit during New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn, from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, as well as season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, has hit the runway at New York Fashion Week. As a model herself already, Chelsea has walked in many runway shows and made a career for herself in modeling over the past three-plus years.

What did Chelsea Vaughn wear to New York Fashion Week that turned so many heads?

Chelsea stunned the crowd in a v-cut, slitted, open front, iridescent suit jacket, matched with short shorts, also iridescent in color. She then spruced up her already fabulous outfit with a pair of pointed hot pink heels that tied as they wrapped up her ankles and calves.

She put on the finishing touches with silver dangling earrings and a hot pink lipstick, as well as a black clutch, to showcase her already near-perfect complexion.

As she posed and turned in circles at the event, Chelsea’s iridescent fashion statement of an outfit shined and glittered in the lighting and added to the whole piece.

She took photos both outdoors in the sunlight and indoors, as she walked around the event and dazzled those around her. Both the sunlight and the indoor lighting only complimented her style and ensemble.

Chelsea took to her Instagram page to post numerous photos from New York Fashion Week and captioned her post, “Me + this sequin suit: a #NYFW love story.”

What did viewers have to say after Chelsea posted her photos on her Instagram?

Many viewers agreed with Chelsea as they commented on her absolutely perfect fashion statement. One viewer stated, “outfit is iconic [heart-eye emoji]”, while another said, “What a DREAM [star emojis]”

Two other people also loved the piece Chelsea wore, as they complimented her and said, “Yep you’re perfect” and “STAHP.”

Even though Chelsea was eliminated in Week 6 of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, she still came away with many friends from the season. In fact, it was stated that Chelsea was one of the “coolest, chicest, and most admirable contestants to ever come through the franchise.”

In fact, Matt James’ winner from Chelsea’s season, Rachael Kirkconnell even commented on Chelsea’s post, as she positively said, “This would be your outfit if you were made into a cartoon.” Yes, that is supposed to be a compliment.

Fans agree that Chelsea’s sequined, iridescent-colored suit are a dream come true. Add that wardrobe to her flattering figure, and it’s an absolute perfect match.

