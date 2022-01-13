Chelsea Vaughn harassed on the train, details the terrifying experience

Chelsea Vaughn had a scary experience with a racist man on the train. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Chelsea Vaughn recently had a scary experience in New York.

While Chelsea often shares her glamorous life with friends and followers on social media, she recently used her platform to share about a more threatening encounter she had while on a train.

Chelsea Vaughn recounts her terrifying experience with a racist man

Chelsea Vaughn took to her Instagram stories and appeared upset and shaken.

Chelsea revealed that she ‘just got harassed on the train.’

Chelsea then shared about the man who harassed her and a woman who tried to come to her defense.

Speaking on the woman, Chelsea wrote, “I honestly think she was trying to help me because she saw I was being harassed.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn_/Instagram

Chelsea revealed that the man who was harassing her ‘said the most horrible racist things’ to the woman that was helping her and it seems the man’s hateful comments were too vile to repeat.

Pic credit: @chesleavaughn_/Instagram

It appeared to make Chelsea emotional as she admitted feeling bad because she couldn’t help the woman in that moment since she was so terrified of the harassing man.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Chelsea didn’t get the name of the woman, she expressed her gratitude and thanks for the woman’s help on the train and felt apologetic for not stepping in to help.

Chelsea later expressed that she wanted to drag the man on the train and curse him out but, naturally, didn’t feel safe enough to do so.

Chelsea’s experience is one many women can relate to, as women often feel they have to deescalate or remain calm in confined spaces with dangerous men and individuals so as not to be harmed further.

Fortunately, Chelsea made it home safely after the terrifying experience.

Chelsea Vaughn is done with reality television for now

Chelsea Vaughn debuted on Matt James’ historic season of The Bachelor and later went to compete on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

After being caught up in a messy love triangle with Ivan Hall and Aaron Clancy, Chelsea ultimately left the island single.

When asked if she would ever return to Bachelor in Paradise, Chelsea very clearly expressed never wanting to do the show again.

Chelsea is still open to finding love, she’s just hoping that she can find her man away from reality television for now, as she feels reality television can be extremely draining.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.