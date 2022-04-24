Chelsea Vaughn gives life to black swimsuit with huge cleavage cutout and daring pink bandeau bikini

Chelsea Vaughn looks stunning in revealing swimsuits while at the beach. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn might be one of the most fashionable women to grace The Bachelor franchise.

The model who first appeared in Season 25 fighting for the affection of Matt James, also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise. On both shows, she was favored by fans who hoped to see her get a fairytale ending.

Although she had no such luck, she’s continued to hold on to the support of Bachelor Nation through her social media. There, she shares her adventures with her followers and reminds everyone why modeling is her true love.

Chelsea looks stunning during her beach vacation

Chelsea recently took to Instagram to share a few pics from her trip to Florida. She enjoyed a few days on the beach with friends, while serving some incredibly stylish looks.

She started out posing near the water wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit. It featured a wide cutout up top showcasing her cleavage, with a tie closure on the side. She then showed off her glowing skin in a pale green halter dress. She paired the look with matching sandals as she smiled cheerfully with her friends for the photo.

Chelsea finished her trio of looks in a soft pink bikini that also let her cleavage shine through. She gave her best model walk along the beach, allowing the matching bandeau top and wrap skirt to take center stage.

She captioned her series of photos saying, “Me to my friends in every single outfit I wore this weekend: ‘Hey can you guys just let me know if my boob is out?’” It was a comical nod to the daring yet fierce looks she rocked in every photo.

Fans react to Chelsea’s hot looks

After sharing her photos with her followers, they were quick to comment their thoughts on her bold looks. She received a flood of compliments that included fans saying, “Gorgeous” with multiple red heart emojis, and “Gorg!! You were made for the beach.”

More fans wanted to join in on showering Chelsea with compliments. One fan said, “The most beautiful bachelorette the show has had so far,” while another user wrote, “Girl you look fireee, werk it!!”

Her followers couldn’t resist letting Chelsea know how good she looked in every outfit, which isn’t new for the successful model. The SavageXFenty ambassador is known for looking stunning in just about everything she wears.

Her Instagram is filled with beautiful pictures of herself wearing bikinis, evening wear, and everything in between. And while The NYC resident may appear flawless in her pics, she’s adamant about encouraging women to embrace their imperfections and being confident in their skin.

Since leaving Bachelor in Paradise, Chelsea has stepped back from the life of reality TV. While she stated she is “grateful” for her time with the franchise, she confessed she likely would never do the show again. She is hopeful to find love without cameras rolling.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.