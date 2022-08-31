Chelsea Vaughn dances in bikini for dirty thirty birthday

Chelsea Vaughn dances into her thirties. Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Chelsea Vaughn celebrated a milestone birthday.

The gorgeous model and Bachelor Nation star debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Now, Chelsea has recently turned 30.

Chelsea shared a celebratory video to commemorate her special day, with birthday festivities from Mexico.

Accentuating her slender physique, Chelsea wore a revealing tan ensemble.

Chelsea was in joyful spirits as she smiled and danced in her recent birthday post.

The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn is thirty and thriving

Chelsea Vaughn took to her main Instagram page for a birthday PSA.

Sharing a video, Chelsea knocked on the camera screen as she mouthed audio that declared, “Everyone, it’s my birthday.”

Chelsea flung her hands up in the air and enthusiastically danced in a circle to music as the video concluded.

In the video, Chelsea wore a skimpy bikini top and matching cheeky bottoms. She completed the birthday bikini look with a netted white cover-up while still showing lots of skin as she smiled and partied. Chelsea also added to her tall frame with strappy white high heels.

Chelsea’s backdrop for the video was festive with sparkling silver streamers and rose gold balloons that read, “Happy Birthday.”

Chelsea captioned the post, “PSA,” with a confetti emoji and hashtags such as #dirtythirty #tulum #mexico and #girlstrip.

Chelsea Vaughn receives birthday love from Bachelor Nation

The birthday PSA gained Chelsea thousands of likes and lots of comments from friends, fans, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

MJ Snyder, who appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor with Chelsea, commented with a famous movie quote from 13 Going on 30. MJ wrote, “Thirty, Flirty, and Thriving!!”

Chelsea replied, “have waited so long to say this!!”

Becca Kufrin, one of Chelsea’s costars on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and the first Bachelorette lead to compete on the island, also left a birthday message for Chelsea. Becca commented, “Happy dirty 30!!”

Chelsea responded, “THANK YOU!! The 30 club is fun, I love it here.”

A Bachelor fan page wrote “Happy birthday goddess” with three heart-eyed emojis to Chelsea.

Chelsea also received a comment from Kiarra Norman, who debuted on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Kiarra expressed, “Happy birthday Chels!!! Love love love you queen.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

It seems Chelsea has been fulling embracing her next chapter in her thirties and rung in the milestone birthday right while living it up in Mexico.

Happy 30th birthday, Chelsea!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.