Chelsea Vaughn attends US Open in green mini dress

Chelsea Vaughn stunned in green for this year’s US Open.

The Bachelor Nation model highlighted her long legs and sleek physique in a tiny mini dress.

Chelsea also appeared to return to the blonde hairstyle she rocked during her time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

During BIP Season 7, Chelsea was one of the later arrivals and found herself in the middle of a tense love triangle with Aaron Clancy and Ivan Hall.

While Chelsea didn’t find love on the island, she did continue to gain a growing social media platform where she often shares her stunning looks, including her recent US Open ensemble.

Chelsea also shared a video giving insight into her US Open experience.

Chelsea Vaughn is gorgeous in green

Chelsea Vaughn took to her Instagram Stories to share a classy photo in her dress.

Chelsea posed in the stadium and turned her body away from the camera, looking back at the lens with a subtle smile.

Chelsea stuck a slender leg out as she held a glass in her hand clad with rings.

The Bachelor Nation star’s mini dress featured a green color with a light green trim around the sleeves and hem. She accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her hair dyed blonde.

Chelsea wrote “Cheers” over the photo.

Chelsea also shared a video from her tennis-themed hotel room during her US Open excursion.

Chelsea walked throughout the hotel room decorated with a bright green and white tennis ball bed, hanging tennis balls, and a wall of rackets and tennis balls.

In the caption of her post, Chelsea wrote, “Guys… I just became the favorite child when I invited my mom to the US Open (she LOVES tennis) with @ihghotels!! Cannot wait for this weekend. Pls send thoughts, vibes, and manifestations that we get to see the GOAT Serena Williams one last time.”

Chelsea Vaughn rocks ’90s nostalgia’ fashion

Chelsea has continued to serve looks on her Instagram Stories.

A recent share saw Chelsea posing for a selfie and baring her glowing skin.

Chelsea wore a strapless Tommy Hilfiger crop top in the brand’s classic red, white and blue shades. The top read “Tommy Jeans.”

Chelsea paired the look with white pants as she wrote over the photo, “90’s nostalgia at an all time high.”

