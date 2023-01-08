Chelsea Houska stuns in low-cut crop top and curve-hugging pants for ‘Saturday Vibes’

Chelsea dazzled in a skin-baring outfit to promote one of her brands. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska sent some “Saturday Vibes” her fans’ way in a curve-hugging ensemble.

Chelsea was a vision in mahogany as the former MTV star posed for a full-length mirror selfie to promote one of her many brands.

The 31-year-old stunner captured a snap and shared it to her Bella & Rae Co. Instagram page, showing off not only one of the company’s photo-editing presets but also her sensational figure and keen fashion sense.

Chelsea was clad in a cocoa-colored, long-sleeved plunging crop top with cutouts under her chest and midsection. The sleeves ended at her wrist with a flowy elastic closure, giving a throwback vibe to her look.

The matching pants tied with a drawstring at the waist, and the bottoms gathered at the floor in a wide-leg cut, highlighting Chelsea’s taut tummy and curvy physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The raven-haired beauty opted for a pair of pointy-toed shoes, mostly hidden by the billowy hem of her pants. She wore her long, wavy hair down and parted in the center and sported a white manicure and a few simple rings and bracelets to accessorize her look, opting for muted makeup tones.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska feeling ‘Saturday Vibes’ in plunging crop top

Chelsea captured the shot with her cowhide-covered cell phone and shared the before-and-after shots, showcasing the preset effect on the photo.

“Saturday Vibes,” read the accompanying caption, adding which photo preset she used, “Edited with 90’s Hits.”

90s Hits is among many other Lightroom presets that customers can choose from on Bella & Rae Co.’s website.

Chelsea is the co-owner of Bella & Rae Co.

Chelsea is the co-owner of Bella & Rae Co., which offers “Next level photos” per their Instagram.

Customers can choose from various presets, ranging in price from $8 for individual presets to $36 for packs of eight, while some bundles run upwards of $98. Chelsea has her own bundle, appropriately called Chelsea’s Bundle, which retails for $98 and offers four different presets: Young Wild & Free, Influencer, Sweater Weather, and Down Home DeBoer.

Bella & Rae Co. touts their “passion for photography and making Instagram feeds look stellar!”

In addition to offering photo presets, Chelsea is also the co-founder of home design companies Aubree Says and Down Home DeBoers, and has her own home design and renovation show, Down Home Fab, premiering later this month on HGTV.

As if Chelsea wasn’t involved in enough fashion and home design endeavors, the mom of four is also a Lily & Lottie partner. She models the brand’s “influential” fashion-forward pieces alongside her friend and business partner, Laurie Karlson.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.