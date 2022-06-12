Chelsea Houska stuns in bikini for weekend bachelorette

Chelsea Houska takes a selfie. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska is stunning in a skimpy bikini while bobbing around a swimming pool as she shares weekend photos from a bachelorette party.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, gearing up for her own HGTV reality series next year, sizzled in her latest Instagram share, one posted for her 6 million+ followers.

Chelsea Houska stuns in bikini while floating around pool

Chelsea, 30, showed off her super-slim figure after welcoming four kids. Enjoying her downtime and with a swipe confirming it was #bachelorette vibes, the ex-MTV face opened plonked on a pool floatie and flaunting her senstional tan and legs in a buttercup-yellow bikini.

Holding a cold beverage can and wearing her new dark locks in a ponytail, Chelsea topped up her tan while in shades, with a swipe right bringing more action.

The Aubree Says founder, now running her hugely successful homeware line, shared drinks shots with her besties, plus fun bar time. Chelsea was even seen playing beer pong while in a leopard-print bikini and cat-eye shades.

Fans will have spotted Lauribelles clothing founder Laurie Karlson tagged in the photos. Chelsea has an ongoing deal and clothing collections with the apparel label.

Chelsea exited Teen Mom 2 in 2021. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the six-episode limited HGTV series Farmhouse Fabulous, one arriving in 2023 and documenting Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer’s luxury farmhouse build in South Dakota – the 2016-married couple have been busy doing the stunning property up.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Chelsea Houska bringing new reality show in 2023

Telling fans she’s been busy filming, Chelsea revealed: “We have been working so hard on some projects already, and we are just having so much fun and we’re excited! We cannot wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life and a new chapter — to see a different side of us.” Cole, meanwhile, confirmed the series would show “the real us,” adding:

“It’s like a night and day difference [from Teen Mom] for me. I’m thoroughly enjoying this and I actually feel comfortable. It’s been amazing.”

Teen Mom 2 is seeing a lot of change right now. Earlier this summer, Kailyn Lowry confirmed she’s leaving after 11 years on the show. Meanwhile, 2019-fired Jenelle Evans is rumored to be in talks to return to the franchise that made her famous.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.