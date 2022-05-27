Chelsea Houska stuns in bikini after four kids

Chelsea Houska takes a selfie. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska is stunning with summer-ready bikini action as she chills with friends and takes a moment away from the four kids she’s raising. The former Teen Mom 2 star, making 2020 headlines for her MTV exit, sizzled with a golden tan and major shades vibes ahead of the weekend, posting stories for her 6.6 million Instagram followers and reminding them that life is good.

Chelsea is running an empire with her various brands and deals. But even this hard-hitting businesswoman can wind down.

Chelsea Houska stuns in summer-ready bikini

Chelsea was all smiles as she posed for backyard fun with her besties, reposting the photo from Laurie Karlson’s Instagram. Laurie runs Lauribelles and Lilly & Lottie clothing, and Chelsea boasts collections or deals with both.

All four ladies in the photo were matching in heart-eye shades as they posed in the sun and amid greenery. Houska was rocking her newer darker locks as she peeped her bikini body in a strapless leopard-print swim top, also wearing snazzy pants.

Chelsea did later bop around in her tiny bikini as she showed off her jaw-dropping figure, this after welcoming Aubree, Watson, Layne, and latest addition Walker June.

The wife to hunky Cole DeBoer also rocked a glam manicure, with Laurie adding in a disco ball emoji up at the top of the screen.

Chelsea makes no secret of what she claims is behind her figure. The Itzy Ritzy partner is also partnered up with Profile Sanford nutrition, a brand she swears helped her lose 50 pounds for her 2016 wedding to Cole.

Chelsea Houska talks losing 50 pounds

“I had my daughter very young, and I felt fine,” Chelsea began.

“I wasn’t caring about what I ate or trying to eat healthily, and I ended up gaining a lot of weight, which resulted in me having a rough time toward the end of pregnancy,” she added, per Profile’s website. “After I gave birth, I just was not feeling great about where I was, and I wished I had taken better care of myself.”

Speaking of the brand whose shakes and bars she regularly promotes on her social media, Chelsea added:

“Once you get through the first couple weeks, it’s easy. Now it’s instilled in my choices. It’s not like I choose a bowl of pasta now. I always choose the healthier option. It’s a habit.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2, is slated to premiere in the near future.