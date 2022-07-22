Chelsea Houska stuns braless in golfer minidress

Chelsea Houska takes a selfie. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-skimming minidress with a golfer girl vibe.

The former Teen Mom 2 star updated her Instagram just in time for the weekend as she posed with 2016-married husband Cole DeBoer, and her caption made fans go straight to her trim waistline.

Posting for her 6 million+ followers, the reality star stunned with her killer figure, this as she continues to make headlines for staying slim after four kids.

Chelsea had updated from a golfing green, where she posed all smiles by a buggy and in a look to match her activity.

Showing off her toned legs, the Itzy Ritzy partner stunned in a thin-strapped and low-cut black minidress with a pleated skirt, adding in a visor and reflective shades as she went braless.

Chelsea paired her look with white sneakers – Cole, meanwhile, wore black shorts and a colorful printed shirt, plus a baseball cap and shades. A selfie with a swipe confirmed Chelsea’s visor was from popular activewear brand Alo Yoga – here, she posed with Lauribelles clothing founder Laurie Karlson. “It’s all in the hips,” a caption read.

Chelsea Houska stuns in bikini for summer

Chelsea credits Profile Nutrition for her slim figure – she’s signed to the tailored nutrition brand and continues to receive mixed reviews for being affiliated with a weight loss brand.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Earlier this year, the famous redhead proved that her program is working as she stunned in a bikini while bobbing around a sunny pool and enjoying a solo moment.

Chelsea has also been keeping busy as she gears up for her 2023 reality series, one that will document her and Cole doing up their new farmhouse-style mansion in South Dakota.

Shortly before her Teen Mom 2 exit, Chelsea shared the house build, but fans likewise saw her contemplating her MTV exit, which she’s now made.

Chelsea Houska opens up on reality show coming in 2023

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Houska stated earlier this year. Farmhouse Fabulous will air on HGTV.

“We have been working so hard on some projects already, and we are just having so much fun and we’re excited! We cannot wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life and a new chapter — to see a different side of us,” she added via her Instagram Stories.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.