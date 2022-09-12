Chelsea Houska purchases family cabin, critics slam the Teen Mom 2 alum as ‘tone deaf’

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer bought her childhood cabin. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer recently purchased her childhood cabin, and although they’re thrilled, Teen Mom 2 critics think her sharing the news was a bit out of touch.

In 2020, Chelsea decided to walk away from the Teen Mom franchise after sharing her personal life with viewers for over a decade.

Since parting ways with MTV, Chelsea and Cole have moved onto another reality TV show, but this time, with a much different storyline.

While most of her former Teen Mom franchise co-stars are currently filming for two new spinoffs — Season 2 of Family Reunion and The Next Chapter, which recently premiered on MTV — Chelsea and Cole have been focused on their new reality TV series, Farmhouse Fabulous, which will feature their home renovation and design business which aims to help other families with home makeovers.

Combining Chelsea’s love of all things fashion and home design and Cole’s skills in home renovation, the former MTV couple has recently set their sights on a project of their own.

On their home design company, Downhome DeBoers’ Instagram page, Chelsea shared a photo of herself, Cole, and their four kids — Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker — sitting on the porch of the cabin, all smiles.

Chelsea Houska purchases her childhood cabin

“10/10 recommend buying your childhood cabin,” she captioned the photo. “SO excited for my kids to make all the great memories here that I made. LET THE PROJECTS BEGIN ✨.”

The cabin has been featured in old episodes of Teen Mom 2, as it once belonged to Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska.

One Teen Mom 2 fan shared the post to a Reddit forum where Chelsea came under quite a bit of fire for her recommendation that everyone should buy their childhood cabin, something they say is not possible for most of her social media followers.

Teen Mom 2 fans slam Chelsea as ‘out of touch’

Taking to the comments of the Reddit post, one of Chelsea’s critics mocked her post: “Oooooook like everyone has ~childhood cabins~.”

Another critic felt that Chelsea’s share was “tone deaf.” They commented, “Call me a [hater] or whatever but this is just straight up tone deaf. Would’ve been fine without the weird caption.”

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Also mocking Chelsea’s post, another Redditor wrote, “Omg! I was just telling my husband the other day that we should buy our old childhood cabins! Of course, my son has his own childhood cabin that he frequents on his days off from kindergarten😂 gtfo, Chelsea😂😂🤣, “adding, “This chick has no modesty, class, or tact. It must be extremely embarrassing for her and her family.”

The lakefront cabin, although a fixer-upper, boasts 4,300 square feet, sits on more than two and a half acres, and features a wrap-around porch. The property overlooks the Lewis and Clark Lake, bordering Chelsea’s home state of South Dakota and its neighbor, North Dakota. The property was built in 2005 and boasts three bedrooms, a loft, and a finished basement with a game room and media room.

With four kids to raise, a new reality TV show, and now a cabin fixer-upper, Chelsea has plenty to keep her busy in this next chapter of her life.

