Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska turned up the heat in a red minidress for the premiere party for her new HGTV series, Down Home Fab.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, snagged themselves a new reality TV show.

Down Home Fab will feature Chelsea’s design skills, love of all things glam, and Cole’s background in home renovation.

The HGTV series kicked off Monday night, and Chelsea and Cole celebrated with a premiere party to celebrate their show’s launch.

Chelsea looked ravishing for the evening and shared some snaps from the soiree to her Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old brunette beauty looked red-hot as she donned a long-sleeved red minidress with a square neckline. The scarlet-hued dress also featured ruching at the shoulders and throughout the body, highlighting Chelsea’s trim waistline.

The dress’s length showcased Chelsea’s tanned and toned legs, which she further accentuated with a pair of black, stiletto-heeled cowgirl boots.

Chelsea wore her black hair down in loose waves and opted not to accessorize with much jewelry, allowing her ensemble and figure to take center stage in the snap.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

She posed alongside her husband of six years, Cole, and her 13-year-old daughter, Aubree. Cole looked dapper in a beige, button-down shirt paired with black pants and brown shoes, while Aubree looked fashionable in her black dress, combat boots, and her newly-dyed blue hair.

Chelsea captioned her pic, “#DownHomeFab Premiere PARTY.”

In another set of pics, Chelsea and Aubree made kissy faces for a fun mother-daughter pic, and Chelsea held up a larger-than-life head cutout of herself in another.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea has capitalized on her Teen Mom 2 fame with several business endeavors

Since leaving the Teen Mom franchise in 2020, Chelsea has capitalized on her fame. With 6.6 million followers on her Instagram page alone, Chelsea’s large fanbase has allowed her to become a successful entrepreneur and social media influencer.

Chelsea co-founded Aubree Says, a home decor brand named for her firstborn daughter. She also co-owns Belle & Rae Co., a lightroom preset brand that offers preset packs to optimize product photography.

Chelsea and Cole also offer their Chelsea + Cole Collection line for Itzy Ritzy, a brand full of everyday products for moms and dads, including fashionable diaper bags, blinged-out pacifier holders, and patterned snack bags.

The former MTV also partnered with Wall Blush to offer The Chelsea DeBoer Line, a unique and edgy collection of wallpaper patterns that pay homage to her South Dakota roots. Chelsea also has her own rug line, and she and Cole previously collaborated with Furniture Mart to offer their DownHome DeBoers line.

In addition, Chelsea serves as a model for the Chelsea DeBoer Collection for Lauriebelles, a retailer for Lily & Lottie, where she showcases her keen fashion sense.

