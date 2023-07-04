Chelsea Houska is ravishing in red cut-out swimsuit to kick off Fourth of July

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska looked red hot as she got ready to celebrate the birthday of the United States of America.

Chelsea has been showing off her shrinking physique lately, along with her flair for fashion.

The 31-year-old mom of four recently returned to her roots and swapped her black locks for her signature red color and sported a swimsuit to match.

Chelsea shared a snap of herself in a red one-piece cut-out swimsuit and uploaded the pic to her Instagram Story ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The former MTV star struck a relaxed pose on a wicker sofa, soaking up the sun’s rays with a smile.

Chelsea’s red suit featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves, and its side cutouts highlighted her tanned and toned midsection.

Staying true to her fashionable sense of style and providing herself protection from UV rays, Chelsea added an oversized trucker hat and a pair of orange-tinted aviator sunglasses to her look.

The reality TV darling styled her long hair into a bubble ponytail and sported a pale pink manicure.

Chelsea looked relaxed as she held a drink in a koozie and looked into the distance for the image, which she captioned, “This might be the most flattering swimsuit. 10/10.”

Luckily for Chelsea’s horde of 6.7 million Instagram followers, the red-headed beauty provided a link with details on her beach-day look.

Chelsea’s swimsuit is the Wide Rib Cut Out Ring One Piece Swimsuit from Aerie. The piece normally retails for $59.95 but is currently on sale for $29.97 and is available in red, white, or black and comes in a variety of sizes.

Chelsea’s fellow fashionistas can snag themselves a trucker hat like hers on Etsy, where she purchased hers for $21.95. A pair of vintage sunnies like Chelsea’s can be purchased on Amazon for just $16.98 for a pack of two.

The Teen Mom 2 alum maintains her enviable figure with a healthy lifestyle

The stylish beauty has received a lot of attention lately for her thinner-than-ever figure. So what is Chelsea’s secret to staying fit and trim?

As a social media influencer with plenty of reach, Chelsea often advertises her diet secrets with her legion of fans and followers. Chelsea has endorsed Profile Plan, which provides clients with custom nutrition plans.

Last year, Chelsea promoted the brand’s buffalo chicken veggie bowl and their teriyaki steak stir fry meal, which are both healthy and convenient, perfect for Chelsea’s busy lifestyle.

In addition to eating healthy, Chelsea also drinks her way to health with AG1 by Athletic Greens’ drinks full of powerful plant extracts, adaptogenic herbs, and vitamins.

As far as exercise is concerned, Chelsea prefers to break a sweat at home. She pedals away calories on her Peloton bike, using biking as a way to reach her goal weight.

Chelsea has found the perfect balance of diet and exercise to achieve her sculpted physique, and she’s never looked better.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.