Chelsea Houska is dropping jaws with her cheeky beach look

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, sent temperatures soaring during their family getaway.

The DeBoers are living their best lives amid their vacation and shared some photos showing off their incredible beach bodies.

Cole, 35, shared a pic to his Instagram on Thursday night of himself and Chelsea, 31, sharing a sweet embrace on the sand.

As two of their daughters, Layne and Walker, played nearby, a shirtless Cole and a bikini-clad Chelsea stared into each other’s eyes for an adorable couple shot.

Cole wore a pair of camouflage-printed swim trunks, showing off his fit physique — no Dad Bod here! — and Chelsea rocked an eye-catching black bikini highlighting her curvy figure.

“My World! @chelseahouska #loveyou #family #love #cole,” Cole captioned the photo.

Nearly 100,000 Instagram users liked Cole’s post, and some of his eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but spot a small detail that caught their attention: Chelsea’s tattoo on her derriere of her husband’s name.

Teen Mom fans gush over Chelsea Houska’s beach body and her cheeky tattoo

“The a** tat!! 🔥,” wrote one such adoring fan.

Other Instagram users were hopeful that Cole reciprocated Chelsea’s efforts and got her name tattooed on his derriere.

Chelsea’s fans gushed over her tattoo. Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

“I’m here for the comments for the booty tattoo. 🤣🤣,” read another comment.

Chelsea’s fans are loving her ink. Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

While Cole shared photos on his Instagram, Chelsea did the same, continuing to turn up the heat on social media.

Chelsea showcases her toned physique in a tiny bikini

Her first post included a shot of herself striking a sexy pose next to a tiki hut with a sign that read, “Cabana Boy Wanted No Experience Needed.” The caption on the post consisted of a single palm tree emoji.

Chelsea looked amazing and exuded confidence as she put one leg in front of the other, wearing a sheer crop top and sheer pants, both from Target.

Chelsea rocked the Women’s Mesh Cover Up Short Sleeve Crop Top and Women’s Mesh Cover Up High Waist Flare Pants, both by Wild Fable. The crop top retails for $18 on Target.com, and the sheer pants are $23.

In another Instagram post shared by Chelsea, she and her husband of nearly seven years posed for another beachfront snap. This time, the couple faced the camera head-on, smiling as they put their arms around each other.

Chelsea’s bikini accentuated her toned abs, and she added a visor and aviator sunglasses for some UV protection.

“Day 1 ☀️🌴,” read Chelsea’s caption.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have found success again on reality TV

Chelsea and Cole are enjoying a much-needed getaway from their busy lives. The duo stays busy raising their four kids — Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker — as well as juggling multiple business endeavors.

Most notably, Chelsea and Cole’s HGTV home improvement show, Down Home Fab, was recently renewed for a second season, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Their show chronicles clients in the South Dakota area looking for a home refresh. Chelsea’s role in the family business is the design side, while Cole is responsible for the renovations.

Down Home Fab was the “highest-rated freshman series since May 2022,” attracting over six million viewers.

Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said of the series, “Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms.”

Season 1 of Down Home Fab is currently streaming on Discovery+, and Season 2 is slated to premiere on HGTV in early 2024.