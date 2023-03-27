Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska showed off her fashionable side and her amazing physique in a head-turning outfit.

Chelsea has become known for her fashion-forward style ever since her days on MTV.

The 31-year-old mom of four knows how to rock any look and did just that in a chic red ensemble.

Chelsea modeled a gorgeous shorts romper that accentuated her tanned and toned legs to promote her friend’s clothing line, Lauriebelles.

Lauriebelles shared a video of Chelsea on their Instagram page, advertising the outfit, which is perfect for the warmer temperatures.

Chelsea looked ravishing in the romper, pairing it with some white slide sandals and a wide-brimmed hat in a cocoa color.

The HGTV star struck several poses, looking like a pro in front of the camera. Chelsea flashed her bright white smile as the video rolled, capturing her in her element.

Chelsea wore her dark chocolate-hued hair down in voluminous waves, and her makeup complemented the tones of her outfit.

Other than her wedding band and a delicate necklace, Chelsea didn’t wear many accessories, allowing her stylish outfit and her fit physique to take center stage.

The caption for the video reads, “DROPS 12PM CST in The Sunday Edit. 🤍 So many goodies hit our site this weekend & are perfect additions to your spring & summer wardrobe! Head to our site to shop now!”

The Scarlett v-neck romper was such a popular item that it’s already sold out. It normally retails for $52 and comes in sizes Small, Medium, and Large. Shoppers who are interested in purchasing the romper can add it to their wishlist at Laurebelles.com, as well as sign up for email notifications when it’s back in stock.

Chelsea has found success with multiple businesses and partnerships since leaving Teen Mom

Chelsea has collaborated with Lauriebelles in the past — in fact, she has her own collection designed by her, the Chelsea DeBoer Collection.

Chelsea’s collection features casual women’s wear, such as tanks, hoodies, joggers, jackets, biker shorts, and t-shirts. Chelsea’s pieces range in price from $15 for her Augie Tee up to $89 for her Sturgis Biker Jacket.

In addition to her partnership with Lauriebelles, Chelsea has found success with several other businesses since bidding adieu to MTV in 2020. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, showcase their Down Home DeBoers design and home renovation skills on Down Home Fab on HGTV.

Chelsea also owns Aubree Says, a home decor brand named after her firstborn daughter, Aubree, and she co-owns Belle & Rae Co., which offers professionally designed lightroom presets.

Chelsea has also partnered with brands such as Beddy’s, Boutique Rugs, and Wall Blush. Her partnership with Wall Blush, The Chelsea DeBoer Line, features 17 different patterns of peel-and-stick wallpaper.

On its website, Wall Blush says of Chelsea’s line, “Bring some of that edgy DeBoer personality that you have watched and adored the last 10 years off the screen and into your home. Each of these prints in one way or another represents the South Dakota native that we have all come to love.”

