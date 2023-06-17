Chelsea Houska is a ‘smokeshow’ in black minidress for date night with Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska looked sensational for a recent date night where her husband, Cole DeBoer, had to show off his wife’s show-stopping look.

After enjoying a day off from work at the pool with their four kids, Chelsea and Cole spent time together for dinner and drinks.

Cole shared a photo of his lovely wife in his Instagram Story on Friday night as she struck a pose in the hallway of their hotel.

The brunette beauty rocked a short-sleeved black minidress with a thigh slit for her and Cole’s night on the town, showcasing her tanned and toned legs.

Chelsea paired her dress with pointy-toed knee-high black boots and added a black-and-tan geometric-patterned purse with gold hardware.

The 31-year-old mom of four accessorized her date-night look with gold hoop earrings, a Cuban-link gold chain, and some dainty yellow gold rings.

The Down Home Fab star wore her dark hair in a chic bubble pony with some face-framing pieces left loose and parted in the center. Chelsea held onto her hair with one hand and looked off to the side as she posed for the snap, which Cole captioned, “Date night with my smokeshow.”

Cole shared a pic of Chelsea as they prepared for a date night. Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

Chelsea also shared some pics from her and Cole’s evening out. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday morning, Chelsea snapped a mirror selfie of herself and Cole posing in their hotel’s lobby.

Cole matched Chelsea in a black t-shirt and pants paired with alligator-skin cowboy boots. Chelsea held a single white rose in one hand and snapped the photo with her other.

In the second slide, Chelsea uploaded a similar photo to the one Cole shared in his Stories and captioned the share with three black-heart emojis.

Cole also shared footage of himself and Chelsea enjoying poolside drinks before heading out for the night. Chelsea rocked a lime green bikini, aviator sunglasses, and a trucker hat, as seen in the video below, as she lounged on a pool chair and clinked glasses with Cole’s, looking relaxed.

“Just enjoying our day off at the pool with our kids,” Cole said in the video. “That’s what I’m talking about.”

Cole and Chelsea enjoyed their date night at the upscale Italian restaurant Maribella Ristorante in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they shared a bottle of Trerose red wine along with their dinner.

Chelsea has expanded her professional endeavors since leaving Teen Mom 2

The husband-and-wife duo leads busy lives, so their little getaway was certainly welcomed. Since parting ways with MTV in 2020, Chelsea and Cole have teamed up and combined their talents to create their own business.

Down Home DeBoers is Chelsea and Cole’s home goods and home improvement brand and was the motivation for their HGTV reality TV show Down Home Fab.

Cole handles the hands-on aspects of the business, including demolition, rehab, and construction, while Chelsea puts her knack for design to good use as she helps their clients achieve the home of their dreams by refurbishing their spaces with her South Dakota glam style.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.