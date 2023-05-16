Chelsea Houska is a beauty in brown for date night with Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom fans are always eagerly awaiting to see Chelsea Houska’s latest fashionable ensemble.

Chelsea showed off her flair for fashion during a date night with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her fans loved it.

Chelsea and Cole took a dance class recently, and the former MTV star shared a photo and some video from their night out sans kids.

In the first shot, shared to Instagram, Chelsea and Cole posed for an adorable couple’s snap.

The photogenic couple put their arms around each other’s waists for the photo op and showed off their bright smiles.

Chelsea looked comfortably chic in a brown bodysuit and dark-washed bootcut jeans. She added a black belt with a silver buckle and some pointy-toed shoes to complete her ensemble.

The mom of four secured her long, dark hair in a sectioned balloon ponytail with some face-framing pieces kept loose in the front.

Cole opted for a simple black tee and jeans paired with white cowboy boots for his date-night look.

Chelsea and Cole showed off their dance skills in the second slide, as they swayed in rhythm, and Cole twirled his wife a few times.

Chelsea captioned the post, “10/10 recommend finding a dance class for date night. We aren’t very good, but we sure as s**t laughed a lot. 💕”

Hundreds of thousands of Chelsea’s 6.7 million Instagram followers liked the post, and in the comments section, many of them demanded details about her brown bodysuit, noting they “need” it.

Teen Mom fans gush over Chelsea’s fashionable ensemble

Chelsea replied to one of her fans, revealing that she purchased the bodysuit from Abercrombie “a while ago.”

Chelsea’s bodysuit is the Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Mesh Cutout Bodysuit. It’s designed with a draped neckline, cutout detailing, and a two-snap bottom closure.

It normally retails for $60, but luckily for Chelsea’s fans, it is on clearance for just $10.97 online. It’s available in Black or Dark Brown and currently is only available in size XXS.

Chelsea stays busy juggling family and work with several business endeavors

Chelsea and Cole are busy parents, so a night of adults-only dancing was certainly in order. The couple is gearing up for Season 2 of their HGTV show, Down Home Fab, which was renewed earlier this year, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

In addition to renovating and redecorating homes in her native South Dakota, Chelsea stays busy with several other business endeavors. Since walking away from the Teen Mom franchise in 2020, Chelsea has expanded her resume to include other home design businesses.

Most notably, Chelsea is working on expanding her Aubree Says brand. The company is named after her eldest child, daughter Aubree, and includes home goods such as kitchenware, decor, and some apparel items.

All of the items in the recently re-launched collection are priced below $80.

Per her website, Chelsea says of her brand, “I believe in big dreams. Aubree Says is one of them. We are setting out to make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes — for families of all kinds. So that you and your family can dream big, too.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.