Chelsea Houska inspires Teen Mom 2 fans with her ‘happy ending’

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shared an encouraging message with her fans who are hoping to find their “happy ending” like she did.

Chelsea is no longer a part of the Teen Mom franchise, but she shared her story with viewers for more than a decade before walking away from MTV in 2020.

The mom of four first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 as a teenager, expecting her first baby with her ex and baby daddy, Adam Lind, before graduating to the network’s follow-up series, Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea and Adam, who share one daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, had a tumultuous relationship that played out for viewers during their time on Teen Mom 2. Adam repeatedly mistreated Chelsea and was mostly absent in Aubree’s life, earning himself a reputation as a deadbeat dad.

Chelsea finally cut things off with Adam for good in 2014, and later that year, she met her current husband, Cole DeBoer. The two met at a gas station, and things moved quickly – by 2015, they were engaged and married in 2016. In addition to Chelsea’s firstborn daughter Aubree, the couple shares three biological children: son Watson, 5, and daughters Layne, 3, and Walker, 1.

Taking to Instagram recently, Chelsea shared a video that first showed her seated in a hospital bed after giving birth to Aubree 12 years ago. Text across the screen read, “Show yourself as a young mom VS now,” while Harry Styles’ son Watermelon Sugar played in the background.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska tells her fans they’ll find their ‘happy ending’ like she did

Next, the video switched to a current photo of Chelsea, Cole, and their four kids. She captioned the post with an encouraging message: “I remember thinking I would never get a happy ending. YOU WILL 💕.”

Chelsea’s video touched her 6.6 million Instagram followers, who took to the comments to gush over her happiness and share their hopes of finding the same for themselves.

Chelsea’s fans are inspired by her ‘happy ending’

Teen Mom’s official IG account commented, “The most beautiful fam ❤️.”

Another one of Chelsea’s followers noted the improvements in Chelsea’s life since ditching Adam and wrote, “❤️🙌🔥 a true Glow up!!!”

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Some of Chelsea’s followers let her know that her story has inspired them. One penned, “Family goals 🥹😍❤️,” while another commented, “This gives me hope 🤞🏾 Love this family.”

“My absolute favorite story from Teen Mom 2!!!” gushed another of Chelsea’s fans. “Chelsea over the years I’ve loved watching your growth and worth! You deserve all the happiness! ❤️🙌.”

Although Chelsea no longer films for the Teen Mom franchise, she still shares some of her personal life with her followers on social media. Next up for the former MTV star and her husband Cole is their HGTV series, Farmhouse Fabulous, slated to premiere next year.

Chelsea said of her and Cole’s next venture, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.