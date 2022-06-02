Chelsea Houska in flaunts stunning body in tight shorts

Chelsea Houska takes a selfie. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska is showing off her stunning figure and her cute summer style in new selfies posted to her Instagram. The former Teen Mom 2 star, followed by over 6 million on the platform, was back for a massive fashion haul last weekend, sharing new pieces from the Lauribelles brand she has a deal with and making it quite the gallery.

Chelsea, whose collabs with Lauribelles also extend to the company’s sister brand, Lily & Lottie, shouted out both labels in her caption.

Chelsea Houska stuns in tight looks after four kids

The mom of four, now raising her kids away from the cameras following her 2021 Teen Mom exit, opened in a tight shorts and sweater look.

Posing from her luxurious South Dakota mansion, the former MTV face sizzled in her ripped black sweater, peeping her toned legs and driving fans to swipe.

Also included was a skintight spandex look as Chelsea showcased her toned figure, with a dressed-up outfit further seeing her channel edgy cowgirl vibes while in faded black jeans and high-heeled boots.

The Itzy Ritzy partner flashed her tattoos as well as her tiny waist, writing: “Sundays are for shopping ✨. Linking everything in my stories.”

Chelsea is now enjoying life with a little more privacy. She’s living with her 2016-married husband Cole DeBoer, plus kids Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker. In 2021, the reality star opened up to E! News about quitting Teen Mom, revealing:

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

Business is booming for Chelsea Houska with homeware line

Houska is now focusing intensely on her Aubree Says homeware line – the brand boasts over 500,000 Instagram followers and retails cute mugs, throws, baby items, and decor including candles.

“We are setting out to make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes—for families of all kinds,” Aubree Says’ mission stated online. “So that you and your family can dream big, too,” she tells fans on her website. Also exiting Teen Mom 2 this year is Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.