Chelsea Houska dishes on co-parenting relationship with Adam Lind: ‘No bad vibes’

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is opening up about the co-parenting relationship she shares with her ex, Adam Lind.

Much of Chelsea’s storyline during her Teen Mom years focused on her tumultuous relationship with Adam, with whom she shares her 13-year-old daughter, Aubree.

Adam was an absent father throughout the majority of Aubree’s life, and his unwillingness to step it up as a dad caused many volatile arguments between himself and Chelsea.

Fast forward more than a decade, and things are much different.

Chelsea recently opened up about her current relationship with Adam, and as it turns out, the two have found a way to peacefully coexist and raise their daughter.

While promoting her new HGTV show, Down Home Fabulous, Chelsea spoke with Us Weekly, revealing, “There’s no bad vibes, and it’s just a very open relationship.”

“There’s no bad feelings,” Chelsea continued, adding that things have simmered down enough that they’re able to be in each other’s presence without any turmoil. “We see him sometimes, and it’s totally fine,” she added.

Admittedly, Chelsea recognizes that her fans are curious about her and Adam’s relationship since it was such a major part of her storyline during her time on Teen Mom 2.

The former MTV star also spoke with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and didn’t have any bad things to say about her ex and baby daddy.

“We’re not best friends, but we’re not enemies at all. If I were to see him, there would be no bad feelings at all,” she shared, noting that Aubree being a teenager has helped because she can work out things with her dad on her own now.

Last year, Chelsea dished on Adam’s well-being during a live Instagram video, telling her followers that although she wasn’t in contact with her ex, she had heard he was in a “good place,” but added that Aubree still wasn’t “close” with her biological father.

Chelsea found her happily ever after with her husband, Cole DeBoer, in 2014

After countless times breaking up and then making up, Chelsea and Adam finally called it quits for good in 2014. Chelsea met her husband, Cole DeBoer, that same year, and they’ve been living happily ever after ever since.

Chelsea and Cole met at a South Dakota gas station and hit it off instantly. They didn’t waste any time expanding their family either – the lovebirds tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child, son Watson, in 2017.

She and Cole have since welcomed two more biological children together. Their daughter, Layne, who shares a birthday with Chelsea, arrived in 2018, and their youngest child, daughter Walker, made her grand entrance in 2021.

For his part, Adam has another biological daughter, Paislee, whom he shares with his ex, Taylor Halbur.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.