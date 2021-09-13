Chelsea Houska and Kail Lowry attend same wedding for MTV producer, critics bash Kail for missing reception

Chelsea Houska and Kail Lowry attended the same wedding but Teen Mom 2 fans bashed Kail for missing the reception. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska and Kail Lowry, former Teen Mom 2 castmates, both attended the wedding of an MTV producer over the weekend, but critics bashed Kail for the reason she missed the reception.

One of MTV’s producers for Teen Mom 2, Mandi Venturino, got married over the weekend and both Chelsea and Kail were at the ceremony.

Mandi became close with Chelsea during the Teen Mom 2 star’s 10 seasons on the show, as well as Kail, who has appeared on Teen Mom 2 for 10 seasons as well.

Chelsea shared a post on her Instagram page, commemorating Mandi’s special day, including pics of herself with her husband Cole and daughter Aubree posing with Mandi.

Chelsea Houska and Kail Lowry attend MTV producer’s wedding

Chelsea, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, stunned in a silky, rose pink one-piece pantsuit and taupe clutch and captioned her post, “Had THEEE best time celebrating Mandi and Tyler 💕 I love these people @mandi06”

Fans, however, didn’t get to see Kail’s outfit for the night because she shared on her Instagram Stories that she got held up from the reception due to a popped tire on the New Jersey Turnpike.

“Someone is changing my tire so that I can get off the highway. AAA is not allowed on the NJ Turnpike,” Kail told her followers.

“So I have to get off the highway in order to call them. I am two hours from home and one hour from the wedding reception,” Kail continued.

Kail, who recently revealed that she’s “not filming new episodes” for Teen Mom 2 added, “So, um, that’s my Saturday night.”

The only pic that Kail claimed to have from Mandi’s wedding was a selfie, in which she stuck out her tongue. She told her fans, “Congrats! Here is the only picture I have for what was supposed to be a night celebrating Mandi and Tyler.”

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail made the wedding all about herself

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss a pic of Chelsea and Mandi at the wedding, and many of them vented about Kail being self-absorbed by making Mandi’s wedding night all about her.

One fan of Teen Mom 2 commented on the Reddit thread and felt that Kail should have wished Mandi congratulations and not made the ordeal so much about herself.

They wrote, “Misery loves company. Way to make a wedding about yourself, you selfish loser. Say congrats to the couple like a normal person[.]”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Another Teen Mom 2 fan commented, “What a surprise! Kail’s post about Mandi’s wedding is ALL about Kail and her stupidity Chaos. /s 🙄”

“Jealousy doesn’t ever [look] good on social media Kail,” commented another Reddit user on the thread.

Lately, Kail has been in the midst of a seemingly never-ending feud with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

After Kail shared a screenshot of a text in which Chris allegedly fat-shamed her, he deactivated his Instagram account in an attempt to let things cool down for a bit.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.