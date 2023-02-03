Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s show Down Home Fab renewed by HGTV for Season 2

Get ready for some more South Dakota glam — Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s HGTV show, Down Home Fab, has been renewed for a second season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the former Teen Mom 2 stars expanded their reality TV resumes with their home renovation show on HGTV.

The charming couple combined their knack for design and construction and showcased their talents on Down Home Fab, which premiered last month.

Chelsea and Cole made the announcement via Instagram, where they shared a video of HGTV surprising them with a call to deliver the exciting news.

Chelsea and Cole were genuinely shocked when they received the good news that their show had been greenlit for another season.

“You guys don’t understand how much this means to us!” Chelsea said as she gasped with her hands over her mouth in disbelief.

“It’s a dream come true,” added Cole.

Chelsea added that coming from a reality TV show like Teen Mom, she feels as though it’s hard to get people to believe in her and take her seriously. As she wiped away tears of joy, Chelsea noted how proud she is of her accomplishment.

Chelsea and Cole’s show has been such a success that it ranked as HGTV’s “highest-rated freshman series since May 2022” and attracted more than 6 million viewers.

Loren Ruch, Head of Content for HGTV, shared why Chelsea and Cole’s show is such a hit, pointing out their “undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation,” responsible for millions of viewers tuning in each week.

Cole took to his Instagram Story after hearing the news and shared some video footage of himself inside his workshop in his and Chelsea’s South Dakota home.

Cole told his fans and followers he was celebrating with a nail gun and some lumber and acknowledged how “grateful” and “excited” he and Chelsea are to be picked up for another season.

Down Home Fab is a hit HGTV show with millions of viewers

Currently, Down Home Fab is the No. 1 cable show in the viewing demographic of women ages 25-54 as well as the upscale women ages 25-54 demographic, both coveted spots to earn.

In fact, Down Home Fab is faring better than Teen Mom Family Reunion, the current spinoff airing on MTV on Tuesday nights. The initial premiere episode drew in 678,000 viewers, more than double of Episode 3 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Season 2 of Down Home Fab is slated to premiere in early 2024 and will feature eight new episodes.

Season 1 of Down Home Fab airs on Mondays at 9/8c on HGTV.