Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer take daughter Aubree to her first concert, Chelsea’s heart is ‘full’

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer took Aubree to her first concert and Chelsea’s heart is “full.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer made their daughter Aubree’s day by taking her to her first concert.

MTV audiences literally watched Aubree grow up before their very eyes.

When Teen Mom 2 fans first met Chelsea, she was a teen mom who gave birth to her first child on the first day of her senior year of high school.

Now Aubree is 12 and has grown into a sweet, responsible young lady.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer take daughter Aubree to Harry Styles concert

To show Aubree how much they appreciate her, Chelsea and Cole took the preteen to a Harry Styles concert.

Chelsea took to Instagram to share a post that included several pics from the concert, which she simply captioned with three butterfly emojis.

In the first pic, Chelsea, Cole, and Aubree pulled down their face masks to smile and give peace signs for the camera.

The second pic showed the stage, with Harry Styles front and center, seen from Chelsea, Cole, and Aubree’s seats in the arena.

In the third pic, Chelsea and Aubree looked like sisters as they posed outside the arena. Chelsea sported a white crop top, Hollister patchwork jeans, black strappy sandals, and wore her hair in two long ponytails.

Aubree looked super grown-up and the epitome of a preteen, sporting alien buns in her hair, a white tee-shirt that read “Treat people with kindness” knotted to the side, and green plaid pants.

Harry Styles just gained a new fan in Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska

Chelsea also shared some extra snaps from the concert on her Instagram Story. In one such pic, Chelsea shared another shot of Harry Styles singing on stage and added a caption that read, “went to the Harry Styles concert for Aubree…left an official Harry Styles fan myself[.]”

Chelsea also replied to one of her fans who commented on the precious memories this experience will hold for her.

“Ahhhhh she is going to remember this forever!! Going to see your fav artists with my parents is my fav memory!!❤️” wrote Chelsea’s fan.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

The concert was a special mother-daughter moment for Chelsea and Aubree

Chelsea replied and admitted that it was a moment that tugged at her heartstrings.

Chelsea responded, “@lo.chic same! 💕 this was def one of those moments as a parent that just fills your heart!”

Aubree just celebrated her twelfth birthday on September 9, so it’s likely that attending the concert with her parents was a birthday gift.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Aubree made headlines this summer — and not the kind of publicity a preteen is seeking — when Chelsea went off on trolls who commented on Aubree’s body.

“I do not like and it makes me sick honestly,” Chelsea told her fans about trolls who comment on her eldest daughter’s body.

“She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape, or form. It makes me not wanna post her,” Chelsea added.

Regardless of what trolls might say about Aubree, she’s turned out to be a lovely young woman, and she’s lucky to have parents like Chelsea and Cole to support her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.