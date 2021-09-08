Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer pay tribute to preteen daughter Aubree on her 12th birthday

Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree turned 12 and looks all grown up. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer celebrated her firstborn daughter Aubree’s 12th birthday with sweet tributes on social media.

Chelsea Houska’s eldest daughter Aubree is looking so grown up and it’s hard to believe she’s almost a teenager.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched Aubree grow up before their eyes, while Chelsea was still a part of the cast.

Aubree is Chelsea’s eldest child, whom she shares with her ex and baby daddy, Adam Lind. Chelsea also shares three children with Cole DeBoer: Watson, Layne and Walker.

Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories and Feed to commemorate her eldest daughter’s birthday, telling her followers, “She’s 12!” of Aubree’s birthday on Tuesday, September 7.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer wish Aubree a happy 12th birthday

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this sweet girl who made me a mama 💕 you are so, so loved!” Chelsea captioned her post on Instagram, which included a pic of Aubree sporting a camo tee and ripped jeans and a video of Aubree holding her baby sister, Walker, and making her laugh.

Chelsea, who recently impressed fans with her “natural beauty,” also shared a video in her Stories, of Aubree out to lunch with her siblings, stopping mid-meal to smile for the camera.

Aubree’s stepdad, Cole, who has been in her life since she was a toddler, also shared a sweet post on Instagram, honoring the preteen.

“Happy Birthday Aubree! 12 years old already! The years are going so fast. I am very fortunate I get to watch her grow up and be apart of her life. I always have to add the photo of the first night we met, she had a face full of green makeup and the biggest smile. ❤️” Cole captioned his post.

Aubree has grown up before Teen Mom 2 fans’ eyes

Among the photos Cole shared were adorable throwbacks throughout the years of himself and Aubree when she was a little girl.

Chelsea and Cole’s posts come on the heels of Chelsea defending her daughter against trolls on the internet who made comments about Aubree’s appearance.

Although many fans of Teen Mom 2 feel that they “know” Chelsea and her family, she reminded them that they only know of them from TV.

Chelsea sent a clear message that it’s not okay to comment on Aubree’s body, making her hesitant to share pics of her eldest daughter.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, during an Instagram Q&A, Chelsea told her fans of trolls making comments about her daughter’s body, “She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not wanna post her.”

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea’s family shares a few birthdays that fall close together — Chelsea and her daughter Layne share a birthday and recently celebrated theirs just nine days before Aubree’s. Chelsea and Cole’s son Watson and daughter Walker both share a birthday in January.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.