Chef Ben Robinson net worth: How much is Below Deck star worth and where did he get his money?

Chef Ben Robinson’s net worth may surprise some Below Deck fans, and how he earned his money might too.

There’s no question Ben is one talented chef who has worked really hard to have a successful career. Ben’s style, personality, wit, and meltdowns quickly made him a fan-favorite in the Below Deck family.

The chef has left yachting behind him, but Ben is still doing what he loves the most in life, cooking up a storm. Those who watch him on Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk know Ben makes some pretty good meals for him and Kate Chastain.

How well has Ben done for himself as a chef and reality TV star? Let’s find out.

What is Below Deck star chef Ben Robinson’s net worth?

In an interesting turn of events, chef Ben is the richest cast member in the Below Deck franchise. While many would assume that honor would go to Captain Lee Rosbach because of his years in yachting and his success on the show, that’s not the case.

According to online sources, Chef Ben Robinson’s net worth is a whopping $2.5 million. Ben is the son of renowned author Patrick Robinson. However, the chef has earned every penny of his wealth.

How did Below Deck Med’s chef Ben Robinson get his money?

First and foremost, Ben got his money from his stellar culinary career. Chef Ben honed his cooking skills working in Italy before moving on to test them out in Greece. Then he worked at a three-star Michelin restaurant in the United Kingdom for a few years.

These days, Ben has a successful catering business that allows him to travel all over the world. The chef can be booked for intimate private events and has created online events to teach others the joys of cooking.

Along with cooking, Ben is also a certified health and lifestyle coach. The reality TV alum combines his coaching and culinary talent to help others find their passion.

Finally, Ben spent four seasons on Below Deck before helping to launch Below Deck Mediterranean. The chef only did one season of the spin-off but returned for the last couple of charters during Season 4.

Cast members that appear on the Below Deck franchise earn their crew salary, tips, and a stipend to be on the show. The money for six weeks of filming is off the charts. So, there’s no doubt Ben earned a nice chunk of change to be on the show.

Below Deck and Below Deck Med alum Ben Robinson’s net worth will only continue to grow as he continues to build his brand.

