Cheer star Morgan Simianer is engaged: ‘I’m so excited I get to marry my best friend’

Cheer star Morgan Simianer is getting married!

Fans of the hit Netflix series Cheer know Morgan from Season 1, where she showcased her flying skills for the 14-time NCA champions Navarro College cheer squad under the reign of seasoned head coach Monica Aldama.

Morgan’s boyfriend, Stone Burleson, popped the question at the HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas over the weekend.

The couple has been dating since 2021, and Stone felt it was time to ask Morgan to be his wife.

Morgan Simianer’s team set her up ahead of Stone Burleson’s proposal

“After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever. She blessed me by saying yes,” Burleson told PEOPLE.

Burleson chose a custom, marquise Neil Lane diamond engagement ring from Kay Jewelers. The two and 3/4-carat ring sits on a halo of diamonds and an 18K yellow gold band.

To get Morgan to the HALL Arts Hotel without suspecting a surprise proposal, her publicists at Shore Fire set up a fake interview and photoshoot with Monica Aldama, her former cheer coach at Navarro College.

When Morgan arrived, she quickly realized that her team tricked her, for a very good reason, when she saw Burleson.

Morgan said yes, been ‘dreaming about this day’

Morgan, of course, said yes, and was surprised once again when Burleson revealed a party he also planned, including their family and friends.

“I’m so excited I get to marry my best friend,” Morgan said of being engaged to Burleson. “I’ve been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl.”

Morgan wore a short, black dress with sheer sleeves and red pumps. She was met by Burleson on a rooftop where red rose petals were scattered on the ground, along with a white blanket surrounded by red roses and candles.

Burleson literally swept Morgan off her feet for a kiss after she accepted his proposal as the crew looked on. The couple sipped on champagne to celebrate their engagement in some of the snaps.

Morgan and Burleson met on Hinge, where she invited him to join her and her friends for taco night, and the rest is history, as they say.

“I never really did online dating, but with COVID[-19], I felt like it was something new to do because you couldn’t go out and meet people,” Morgan told Elite Daily. “At first, I was really hesitant. I thought I was just going to match with fans or people who won’t actually want to know me for me.”

Morgan had some advice for others looking for love via dating apps, “Just go for it. I was never expecting to find the love of my life, but I sure did. Never settle, and you’ll find the person you’re meant to be with.”

This summer, Morgan will re-join her Navarro College teammates when she goes on the road for the first-ever Cheer Live tour, kicking off in Rogers, Arkansas, on June 8.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Cheer are currently streaming on Netflix.