Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Pic credit: Netflix

During Season 1 of Cheer on Netflix, cheerleader Jerry Harris was a fan favorite among the male and female cheerleaders on the Navarro squad.

With his fun, outgoing, and loving personality, Jerry made everyone’s days brighter and showered the people he was around with positivity and joy.

That was why it shocked his teammates, coaches, and fans when the news came out about his involvement with child pornography and intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The 22-year-old has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over the case.

Before he received his sentence, Jerry faced up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to two different counts.

The FBI had been investigating Jerry since 2019, with him accused of soliciting sex from minors at competitions and asking teen boys for photos that were sexual and inappropriate.

Jerry was arrested in September of 2020, and during Season 2 of Cheer, his case was discussed on the show.

Jerry Harris’ attorney releases statement

Jerry’s attorney released a statement following the sentencing, saying, “Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Harris is exceedingly grateful for Judge Shah’s recognition of his humanity, worthiness, rehabilitative potential.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“While Jerry has a difficult road ahead of him, his uncompromising spirit and strength has carried him through challenging times before.”

He said that Jerry “has nothing but empathy and remorse for the people he has harmed and hopes that [the] proceeding provided them some peace.”

Jerry also addressed his victims and their families while talking about the trauma he has caused.

He said, “I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone. I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry.”

Monica Aldama, Jerry’s Navarro Cheer coach, spoke out

When Monica Aldama, the Navarro Cheer coach, previously heard about the news and what Jerry did, she was completely shocked.

She said, “Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

During Season 2, when the show touched on Jerry’s crimes, his former teammates spoke about how astonished and disappointed they were in him.

While Jerry’s attorney asked for bond before the trial, he was denied that request, as the prosecutors made a case that Jerry might make similar choices before the trial if he was out on bond.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Cheer are currently streaming on Netflix.