Check out Tyler Cameron’s Valentine’s Day surprise and a sweet text with his dad

Bachelor fans…You are going to want to see this surprise from Tyler Cameron. Tyler, the runner-up from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, has had his share of pretty Valentine’s.

But this year, he decided to take his Valentine’s Day surprise to Instagram for his fans because he is single on this day of love.

However, his Pops did send him a sweet Valentine’s Day text, complimenting him on his performance on the new hit show The Real Dirty Dancing. But he went on to give Tyler a hard time about being alone on Valentine’s Day like him.

What was the surprise that Tyler Cameron posted for his fans on Instagram?

But back to Tyler’s surprise…In his Instagram post, the first photo is Tyler basically looking nude. He is leaning against a wall, with one leg resting on top of the other and his elbows resting on that leg. His hair is spiked up, and he almost looks as if he has just gotten out of bed.

When viewers swipe to the second photo, SURPRISE…Tyler is standing spread eagle, with his arms and legs out, in nothing other than his tighty-whities. Those abs though…

As Tyler stands there, with his muscular stature and those poppin abs, he is a force to be reckoned with. Any woman would probably jump at being his Valentine this year. So why is he single?

What did Tyler’s Pops text to him on Valentine’s Day?

Tyler’s dad sent him a text on Valentine’s evening that said, “What are you doing tonight loser sitting at home alone like me BTL Club.”

Per Tyler’s Instagram caption, “BTL club means born to lose club and it’s a running joke for every time something messes up. Like our love life currently (laughing face emoji) work in progress though.”

Why don’t Tyler and his dad have Valentine’s this year?

Viewers and fans of Tyler’s remember that Tyler’s mom passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm, at age 55, in March of 2020, during the global pandemic.

While Hannah Brown had chosen Tyler as her runner-up in her season of The Bachelorette, and Jed Wyatt as her winner, she ended the relationship with Jed before the show had even finished airing, due to him lying about his intentions to be on the show, and potentially having a girlfriend back home.

During this tragic time for Tyler, Hannah went down to be with him after his mom passed for the funeral and then ended up staying and quarantining with Tyler for a while. Unfortunately, for Bachelor Nation fans, that didn’t end up working out or amounting to a full relationship.

Looking forward to love in the future

While Tyler has dated some women since the airing of The Bachelorette, where he was a contestant, his 2022 Valentine’s Day was spent by himself. He and his dad kept each other company this year via text, but maybe by Valentine’s Day 2023, they will both have a sweetheart to celebrate with.

