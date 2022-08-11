Check out this prank that Yara Zaya pulled on Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen

90 Day Fiance fans have been privy to pranks between Yara Zaya and her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to know the quirky mother and daughter-in-law relationship between Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen Eymard.

The pair’s relationship has experienced a range of circumstances and feelings ranging from tense and annoyed to supportive and funny.

Lately, it appears as though the pair are locked in a prank war that Gwen has been perpetuating on her Instagram.

Gwen’s most recent post showed Yara pulling a prank involving flour on Gwen that appeared to be in response to an unknown prank previously pulled on her.

In Gwen’s post before that, she showed herself getting back at Yara for the flour prank with another wild spoof.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Yara, Jovi, and Gwen on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance before being cast members on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

Jovi and Yara have appeared on other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs like 90 Day Diaries and Pillow Talk and are poised to be on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Yara Zaya pranked her mother-in-law Gwen Eymard

Gwen shared a video that Yara had previously posted on her TikTok.

In the video, Yara made a selfie pose in the mirror before she filmed herself putting flour in Gwen’s hair blowdryer.

The video then cut to Yara filming Gwen from behind the doorway as she sat down, turned on the hairdryer, and got flour all of herself and in her hair.

Gwen then proceeded to scream, “Yara!” several times.

Gwen Eymard had a clap-back prank for Yara Zaya

In Gwen’s Instagram post before that, Gwen shared a video of what she did to prank Yara after the practical joke she pulled on her.

The video captioned, “Payback 😈😈,” showed Gwen putting purple hair dye into Yara’s shampoo.

Over the video, Gwen wrote, “Making Yara’s hair purple [laughing/crying emojis].”

The video then cut to Gwen filming the bathroom door as Yara could be heard screaming, “Oh my god, you did not, Miss Gwen!”

Gwen laughed and exclaimed, “Payback is a b***h!” before the video showed Yara asking Gwen if she thought it was funny while blow drying her hair, upset about it being purple.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.