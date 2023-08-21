Check out the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s cast reunion looks

The reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is nearing, and the cast showed off their looks for the Season 1B event.

The cast of Teen Mom assembled in LA this weekend to film the upcoming reunion, and they all brought their fashion A-games.

The reunion is historically hosted by Dr. Drew Pinksy and Nessa Diab, bringing the moms and dads on stage together to hash out their storylines both on and off camera.

All of the moms were on hand, including Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, Catelynn Baltierra, and Maci Bookout, as well as Devoin Austin, Gary and Kristina Shirley, Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge, Sean Austin, Zach Davis, Tyler Baltierra, and Bar Smith.

Many of the cast members shared some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram over the weekend, showing off their finished looks after getting glammed in full hair and makeup.

Briana DeJesus meshed casual and glam with her outfit, rocking a sheer bodysuit and leather pants paired with Nike Dunks.

Jade Cline and Cheyenne Floyd showed off their recent weight loss in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion attire

For her reunion garb, Jade Cline wore a curve-hugging minidress with a plunging neckline and a blazer, adding see-through heels to elevate her look while showing off her recent 30-lb. weight loss.

Amber Portwood, one of the Teen Mom franchise’s OGs, opted for a flowy blue top paired with a long red skirt and red heels. Another OG from the franchise, Maci Bookout, went casual with her look, sporting a sequined tank and leather pants with a pair of yellow and orange high-tops.

Cheyenne rocked an elegant look in a leather bodycon dress that hugged her every curve and showed off her 10-lb. weight loss, adding a pair of kitten heels and styling her hair in a glamorous updo.

Another franchise OG, Leah Messer, went casual with her outfit, wearing a white blouse and jeans paired with nude-colored heels.

Catelynn Baltierra, yet another cast member who’s been on Teen Mom for over a decade, went with a flowy black dress and heels, sporting her signature purple hair, while Ashley Jones rounded out the couch in an off-the-shoulder white top, shimmery pants, and feathery heels.

Alongside the moms, all of the dads looked dapper in their attire, while Kristina Shirley showed off her recent weight loss in a little black dress, and mom of two Taylor Selfridge rocked a slinky black minidress.

Will Teen Mom viewers see any brawls on stage during this season’s reunion?

Aside from their on-stage fashion choices, the most attention-grabbing part of the reunion is seeing the cast sitting together on one couch. But whether or not they stay seated next to each other without running off stage remains to be seen, and honestly, it wouldn’t surprise us, judging by past reunions.

So far this season, we’ve watched the moms continue to share their personal lives with MTV audiences, including plenty of highs and lows. However, we have yet to see Amber Portwood’s storyline play out, but we suspect it will involve her custody issues with her son, James, whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Amber’s presence at the reunion indicates that she participated in this season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, although viewers questioned whether she was still part of the franchise.

A leaked phone call involving Amber and her castmate Ashley Jones had Teen Mom fans wondering whether Amber was axed by Paramount Media Networks.

In the phone call, Amber threatened to “mutilate” Ashley, and although rumors surfaced she had been fired, an insider claimed that Amber wasn’t fired but that executives were “still working out if she will continue with the show.”

Amber is also among the moms who have walked off stage or gotten in an altercation during a reunion in previous years. Along with Amber, we’ve also seen Briana involved in some on-stage dramatics over the years, as well as Ashley during their time with the franchise.

Whether any of the moms’ interactions ended with an on-stage clash remains to be seen, but we’re betting that at least one of them brought the drama we’ve become accustomed to at Teen Mom reunions.

Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.