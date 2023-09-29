Check out the explosive RHOP Season 8 trailer plus cast photos

If there’s one thing we know about The Real Housewives of Potomac cast, it’s that they’re going to bring it every single time.

After impatiently waiting for their return for the past few months, the Season 8 trailer was just released.

Our girls will be back on TV in November, so mark your calendars because it promises to be a good one, as usual.

We also have the recently released cast photos, with the glamorous women dressed in shades of white and neutrals.

The familiar faces we know and love, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, are all returning as full-time Housewives. However, they will be joined by new cast member Nneka Ihim.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

There’s also another newbie in the mix, Keiarna Stewart, who plays a friend role alongside OG Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.

The women all have some interesting storylines for Season 8, so here’s what you can look forward to when the show returns.

Here’s what to expect when RHOP returns

Gizelle Bryant has a new man — Winter House star Jason Cameron, who is 16 years her junior. The mom of three is having fun with her hot young beau as she prepares to send her daughter, Grace, off to college.

Meanwhile, things are rocky with the green eye bandits as Gizelle finally confronts her bestie, Robyn, about the cheating scandal surrounding her husband, Juan Dixon.

Meanwhile, get ready to see an emotional Robyn all season long as the other women share their opinions about her decision to stick by Juan despite his infidelity.

As for Ashley Darby, she’s still not divorced from Michael Darby, and that remains a hot topic among the cast.

Candiace Dillard is also in the mix and is busier than ever while on tour for her Deep Space Deluxe album. However, that’s taking a toll on her marriage.

The Grande Dame faces off against the new Housewife in Season 8

Karen Huger is the Grande Dame of Potomac, but newbie Nneka is ready to take the title.

However, Karen has more serious issues to worry about as a health scare causes her to make drastic lifestyle changes as she turns 60.

Meanwhile, her challenger, Nneka, is an attorney, entrepreneur, and a first-generation Nigerian-American. She wants to build new friendships with the women, but tensions rise between her and Wendy Osefa as family secrets are uncovered.

That dynamic poses a challenge for Wendy, who’s already in a bad place with Gizelle and Robyn.

As for Mia Thornton, she’s having marital issues with her husband, Gordan, and even consulted a divorce lawyer, so we’ll see how that plays out on the show.

Check out the Season 8 cast photos, and tell us which ones are your favorites.

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8 premieres on Sunday, November 5, at 8/9c on Bravo.