Gina Kirschenheiter dresses in the best of fashion, and her latest ensemble deserves another thumbs up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her winter fashion, which included a leather outfit.

Gina was going for a chic French vibe as she donned a leather miniskirt with silver zippers on the front. She also wore sheer black stockings and a pair of patent loafers.

She paired that with a white belly-baring top and accessorized it with a layered gold necklace and a simple gold ring.

To complete the look, she added a black, oversized blazer and a black handbag, which hung from her arm in the mirror selfie posted on Instagram.

The reality TV personality gave us a few different poses in the short video, with her sleek blonde hair styled in a side part.

Gina Kirschenheiter gets a thumbs up on her leather outfit

Gina got some great reviews on her leather outfit as her Instagram followers took to the comment section to rave about her style.

“Cute fit as the kids would say lol… I have that necklace. I want the longer one though ❤️,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You’ve got great style,” added someone else.

One person commented, “Love your look GIina 🔥.”

Gina’s RHOC castmate Tamra Judge dropped by to show her some love and called the ensemble “Adorable.”

Gina Kirschenheiter just celebrated a special moment

The mom of three celebrated a major milestone over the weekend as her daughter Sienna Rose turned nine. Gina has two sons and a daughter with her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter, who viewers first met when she joined the show years ago.

The relationship took a tumultuous turn with claims of domestic abuse filed by Gina against Matt. Things were rocky between the exes for a while, but have since taken a turn for the better, and now they are happily co-parenting.

Matt and his new girlfriend joined Gina and her boyfriend Travis Mullen at their home to celebrate Sienna’s birthday.

The Bravo personality posted a photo as they gathered to cut Sienna’s birthday cake.

“Happy birthday Sienna Rose! ❤️ I can’t believe you are 9 today!!! We all love you so much! Excited to celebrate this weekend!” Gina captioned her Instagram post.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter promotes Med Lounge

The 38-year-old enjoyed a day at Med Lounge Spa and she raved about their services on Instagram. Gina treated herself to a hydra facial and she brought her followers along for the treatment.

“I seriously had the best experience today @medlounge_oc ! What an amazing addition to our community! I will definitely be back!! ❤️ check it out!!!” noted Gina in her post.

The medical spa located in Orange County is the newest hotspot for aesthetic treatments. The company offers a range of services such as cosmetic injectables, skin revision treatments, body contouring, hair removal, and restoration, along with beauty and wellness.

They also have a few membership options and payment plans available.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.