Charly is ready for independence and Charity is holding her back in this My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now exclusive

On the next episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, we get a chance to catch up with Charity and Charly, a mom and daughter duo that has been working through the program as both women need to lose weight and take their lives back.

Charity and Charly are four years into their journey to lose weight and lead healthier lives. And while Charity has seen some success, she still has plenty to work on.

As for Charly, she’s finally ready to put in the work, but she’s afraid that her mom’s self-destructive behavior is going to derail her and keep her from hitting her goals.

Charly has been taking care of Charity since childhood

Charly grew up taking care of her mom and has even explained that she has been Charity’s caregiver since she was just nine years old.

Now that she’s ready to take charge of her own weight loss, Charly says that Charity is still acting as if she needs her for everything.

The thing is, Charity is mobile now, and that means that she can take care of herself. Charly wishes her mom would even go out, get her own life, and go on her own adventures.

Unfortunately, Charity is still leaning hard on her daughter Charly, and the fear is that Charity is afraid to let Charly go out on her own.

Making things even worse, Charly reveals that Charity has started drinking. She’s afraid to talk to her mom about these worries because that always leads to a fight, which makes things worse.

Charly is ready to get out on her own

Charly is 22 years old, and like many young adults, she’s aching to strike out on her own. She wants to get her own place, get a job, and go to school.

She also knows that as long as she’s taking care of her mom Charity, she runs the risk of falling back into old patterns when her mom does.

Charly says her mom is self-destructive, and when she starts slipping up, it’s much harder for Charly to stick to the program and keep her own progress up.

She says that Charity even sabotages her sometimes, causing her to fail as well.

To take charge of her own life, Charly needs to move out and start gaining some independence, but will Charity let her?

Check out the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? sneak peek above and tune in to see how this episode plays out.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.