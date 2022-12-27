Chantel Everett works off holiday pounds in plunging crop top and biker shorts

Chantel Everett works off the holiday pounds. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett enjoyed a grand Christmas meal with her family, but now it’s time to burn off those extra calories. Of course, she’s doing it in style, opting for a plunging crop top as part of her workout gear.

The Family Chantel star didn’t waste any time after indulging over the weekend as she quickly jumped on her beloved Peloton bike for a quick workout.

Chantel shared photos on her social media page clad in exercise attire that included a teal crop top with a plunging neckline paired with black biker shorts and black sneakers.

The TLC personality was seemingly still wearing her Christmas day makeup as she looked glam with long lashes, neatly arched eyebrows, and bronzed cheeks.

She also wore small hoop earrings in the photo that showed her sitting on the exercise bike as she snapped a selfie.

After getting in a quick workout, Chantel snapped a mirror selfie with her dogs while relaxing on the floor.

She held her phone in one hand, but her fluffy chocolate-colored puppy wrapped in her arms stole the show. Meanwhile, her black and white puppy also appeared from the sidelines.

Chantel Everett works off the holiday calories

The Family Chantel star shared an update with her Instagram followers after a family-filled weekend spent with her parents, her brother River Knight, and her younger sister Winter.

Earlier in the day, Chantel showed off the family’s matching plaid pajamas, and she later rocked a red hot Christmas outfit that hugged her curves.

While we didn’t catch any images of their Christmas dinner, it’s clear that the 31-year-old overindulged in all the food offerings. However, she had her trusty Peloton bike revved up and ready to go soon after enjoying her meal.

“Trying to work off this food that I just ate 😂,” wrote Chantel in another Instagram Story.

Chantel Everett stays consistent with her workouts

The Family Chantel star is known for her toned body and stays fit by being consistent with her workouts. Lately, Chantel has been getting a lot of use out of her Peloton bike and has expressed her love for interactive workouts.

Before her split from now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno, the couple would burn off the holiday weight together. Back in December 2020, they took the necessary COVID-19 safety measures and hit the gym clad in their masks for a holiday workout.

Chantel worked on toning her thighs and butt with repeated lunges and toned her arms with large weights while Pedro worked on his upper body.

These days, the reality TV personality remains focused on her fitness goals despite the challenges in her personal life. Thankfully she has her younger sister Winter Everett to work out with, and sometimes the twosome records their exercise routines for their social media supporters.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.