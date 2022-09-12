Chantel Everett wears several skimpy bikinis during vacation in Jamaica

Chantel Everett enjoys her vacation in Jamaica. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is living her best life in Jamaica while showing off her bikini body.

The Family Chantel star had been eagerly looking forward to her Caribbean vacation after a messy split from Pedro, which is still playing out on TV.

While the breakup followed by Pedro’s divorce filing happened earlier this year, the 31-year-old has been forced to relive it over the past few months.

Chantel confessed that initially, things were difficult, but these days she’s been feeling a bit better by journaling and spending time with family and friends.

She’s also been very focused on work, but she revealed her plans to visit Jamaica with her girlfriends for their annual September trip a few weeks ago. Well, that time has finally come, and Chantel has been having fun since leaving all her problems behind in Georgia.

The TLC star and her friends have posted images from the trip enjoying their time at the fancy resort and, most importantly, taking full advantage of the sun and sea.

Chantel Everett wears one skimpy bikini after another

The Family Chantel star wasted no time throwing on a skimpy bikini or two to enjoy the beach with her friends, and she picked out some stunning pieces for the trip.

Chantel shared a post on her Instagram Story as she danced to the tune of Beyonce’s new song, Break My Soul–seemingly shading her estranged husband.

She showed Pedro just what he was missing as she displayed her bikini body in a hot pink two-piece with a bra-style top and a skimpy bottom with gold embellishments.

Chantel was all glammed up for the beach in long lashes and shiny lip gloss as she struck a stylish pose with a hand on her head. She also wore earrings and a delicate necklace with a small anchor pendant.

She later showed off another skimpy bikini–this time in a leopard print but with a similar style to the pink two-piece.

Chantel Everett wears a plunging mixed print bikini for river rafting

The Family Chantel star enjoyed a bit of river rafting on her trip, and she was all dressed up for the Instagrammable moment.

She wore a mixed printed one-piece with a plunging neckline as she posed inside her hotel room for the glamorous selfie.

The stylish swimsuit featured a leopard print along the neckline and along the bottom half, with a blue floral pattern in the middle and a ring detail in the center.

Chantel later posed barefoot on the bamboo raft and snapped another stylish photo as she got ready to enjoy a relaxing ride down the river.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.