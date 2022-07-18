Chantel Everett updates old post with a telling message for Pedro Jimeno

Chantel Everett has a message for Pedro Jimeno. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett has a message for her estranged husband Pedro Jimeno, and she’s using an old post to air her true feelings about his behavior.

The Family Chantel star has been going through a lot as the demise of her marriage continues to play out on the show.

Unfortunately for Chantel, we already know there will not be a happy ending for her and Pedro, as news of their pending divorce has already been made public.

The couple has had marital issues for many years and was often bashed by viewers who think they fabricate drama just for the show. However, now we know it’s all too real as Pedro filed for divorce from his wife on May 27 and noted that they had officially split a month prior.

Pedro has been getting bashed online for his behavior towards Chantel and people have commented that the Dominican Republic native was only interested in his wife for a green card.

Pedro hasn’t said anything publicly since news of his divorce hit the blogs but Chantel recently posted a telling message for her estranged husband.

Chantel Everett has some words for Pedro Jimeno

In an Instagram photo shared back in 2017, Chantel updated the caption of her post to reflect her current state of mind.

“A girl doesn’t need anyone who doesn’t need her,” she wrote.

The photo showed The Family Chantel star clad in a white bikini with a black mesh coverup while looking out to sea. She had a pensive look on her face as the wind blew in her hair.

Meanwhile, Chantel isn’t the only one with a message for Pedro, her mom Karen recently shared a post with a strong word for people trying to hurt her kids.

“This is a public service announcement!” she wrote. “Fellow parents! as long as you have breath in your bodies, don’t ever allow anyone to mistreat or run rough shot over your children!”

Chantel Everett gets support amid divorce news

After sharing the reflective message on Instagram The Family Chantel star was met with words of encouragement.

Viewers who’ve been watching her marital issues play out on the show and have heard about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno assured the 31-year-old that things will get better.

“You are beautiful. Hang in there. This too shall pass,” wrote one commenter.

“Patience is a virtue, the right one will come along and show you what true love and respect truly mean,” added someone else.

One person blasted Pedro for his behavior and told Chantel “You are beautiful inside and out and you will find the right one.”

“You deserved better!” added someone else. “There is someone out there who will give you the world.”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment by adding, “Honestly, you are better off without him, you deserve better.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.