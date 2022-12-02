Chantel Everett stuns in cutout mini dress for stylish night out

Chantel Everett strikes a pose in a mini dress. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett recently posted a video getting her makeup professionally done, for a big occasion coming up.

Hours later The Family Chantel star posted a photo in a stylish mini dress.

Chantel had a fun night out with her sister Winter Everett and she looked glam in the chic black dress.

The outfit featured a plunging cutout detail at the neckline with a thick gold chain attached to one shoulder.

The long-sleeved outfit hugged her curves and Chantel paired the dress with black boots. She accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings that matched the gold hardware on her dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reality TV personality styled her long hair in a sleek middle part and the locks flowed down her back.

Chantel and Winter Everett go glam for a night out

Chantel’s makeup was flawless for the night out and she gave a glimpse into her makeup process in a previous post.

She sported groomed brows, bronzy cheeks, and nude lips with dramatic lashes.

However, The Family Chantel star wasn’t the only Everett sibling looking glam for the night out. Her younger sister, Winter pulled out all the stops with her outfit as well.

Winter brightened up the room in a floral one-sleeved dress that featured ruching on one side with a tie string.

She matched the red and white mini dress with red pumps as she posed for a stylish photo with her big sister.

Winter had her naturally curly hair parted down in middle in a similar style as Chantel and she rocked small gold hoops as her only accessory. She opted for glowy makeup with a light blush on her cheeks and matte red lips.

Chantel Everett is gorgeous in a black mini dress. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel and Winter Everett film their workout routine

The Family Chantel star’s enviable body is all-natural but she works hard to keep it in tip-top shape.

Chantel works out every day, either at home or at the gym and sometimes she’s joined by her sister Winter as well.

Back in June, the newly single TLC star posted a video on Instagram showing us her and Winter’s workout routine during a day at the gym.

Chantel was clad in black workout tights, a sports bra, and Nike sneakers while Winter wore blue leggings and a white top.

Chantel and Winter started off with their hands and knees on the floor then proceeded to do a series of coordinated leg lifts.

Then, the clip showed Chantel using a large tire to help with her hip thrusts as she lay on her back with both hands behind her head.

Chantel and Winter went back to leg lifts and then moved on to the leg machines to tone, sculpt and shape her leg and hip muscles.

The Family Chantel star is currently on hiatus on TLC.