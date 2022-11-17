Chantel Everett stuns in a skimpy bikini for family beach day

Chantel Everett wears a skimpy bikini during a family beach day. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is celebrating a very special day as her dad Thomas Everett turns one year older. So, in his honor, The Family Chantel star posted a slew of family photos on social media.

One of the happy moments included a picture of Chantel clad in a skimpy two-piece while enjoying a beach day with Thomas and her mom Karen.

Chantel had her hands in the air and a big smile on her face as fans caught a glimpse of her light blue tie-string bikini with blue piping as her hair flowed loosely down her back.

Thomas donned red beach shorts and a black sleeveless shirt along with a pair of dark sunglasses while his wife Karen wore a peach tank top and orange shorts.

The trio had a bit of fun in the sand while Chantel’s three siblings River, Royal, and Winter were nowhere in sight.

Chantel posted the image on her Instagram Story but it appears to be a throwback photo and not their current situation since the TLC star is currently in the Big Apple.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett stylish in NYC

The Family Chantel star is currently enjoying some time away from her home in Georgia as she recently got stylish in New York.

Chantel wore a black tuxedo dress that featured a plunging neckline, with a long sleeve on one side, and a strapless feature on the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She opted for glam makeup with brown lip liner and nude lipstick. She had her hair in a half-up style and face-framing pieces in the front and accessorized with large gold earrings.

The newly single reality TV star enjoyed a scrumptious meal and sipped whiskey from the Great Jones Distillery in New York.

“Thanks for having me @greatjonesdistillingco In NYC! #whiskeywonderland,” wrote Chantel in her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The Family Chantel star appears to be in much better spirits than she was a few months ago amid her pending divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Their messy split played out on the latest season of the show and details of their divorce were also in the press.

Pedro was the one who filed for divorce from his wife of six years on May 27 and they both filed restraining orders against each other. The Dominican Republic native also claimed Chantel transferred over $200,000 from their joint bank account.

Chantel responded to the divorce filing with some eye-raising claims of her own including accusations of adultery and domestic violence.

These days both Chantel and Pedro have been super focused on their careers and there has been no sign that either is in a serious relationship. As for their pending divorce, there is no indication that anything has been finalized.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.