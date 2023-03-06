Chantel Everett strikes a pose in Prada on her trip to France

Chantel Everett is turning heads in France after she jetted off on vacation with her close friends.

The Family Chantel star is pulling out all the fashion stops, and during a day out, she was chic in a black outfit while rocking designer duds.

Chantel posted a glamorous bathroom selfie on social media, which showed her clad in a black sweater minidress which she layered with a white, long-sleeved top underneath.

She added a small gold belt to cinch her waist and wore thigh-high boots to complete the fashionable outfit. We also spotted a Prada crossbody bag in black and gold that paired perfectly with the rest of her ensemble.

The TLC personality was elegantly poised with one hand on her waist and her legs slightly crossed as she snapped the photo.

Despite being newly single and heading for divorce from Pedro Jimeno, Chantel appears to be in good spirits as she continues to lean on her friends and family.

A luxurious vacation is certainly one way to take her mind off her personal life, and the busy RN is doing just that.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett is living it up in France

Chantel has shared several photos from her trip abroad as she continues to enjoy all France offers. The TLC personality is on vacation with her friends, and a wedding could be on the horizon based on their recent location.

The group toured the Chateau de Saint Martin, known for being the most romantic wedding location in France.

It could be that the women visited the castle to scout out a wedding location, or maybe they were at the historic castle to enjoy the facilities. It has a bed and breakfast, wine-tasting tours, and even a spa.

Chantel has also been spending quality time with her BFF during the trip, and she posted a cute photo, looking glam in dark sunglasses and their chic French attire.

Chantel Everett promotes GarmaGuard

The 32-year-old has been a registered nurse for quite some time, and she endorsed a product that can be useful for herself and her co-workers.

Some time ago, she posted a photo dressed in her scrubs while holding a bottle of GarmaGuard, as she promoted the product to her 997,000 Instagram followers.

GarmaGuard is a veteran-owned business, and it is the first on-the-go garment and fabric cleanser made from natural ingredients.

“#garmagaurd makes your clothes resistant to germs and reduces their transmission. I always spray my clothes and especially SHOES👟 (yuck) with @garmaguard,” noted Chantel in her post.

She continued, “It eliminates microbes from clothing and kills bacteria naturally. It is non-GMO, organic/vegan, biodegradable, non toxic.”

The product also helps to remove odors from bedding, car seats, clothing, towels, sports equipment, couches, dog beds, and more.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.