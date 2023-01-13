Chantel Everett stuns in a green minidress. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is living it up as a single woman and she appears to be enjoying every moment of it, amid her pending divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

The Family Chantel star got all dressed up for a recent outing and she looked glamorous in a stylish minidress.

The outfit featured a stunning green shade and had long bell sleeves. It also had a plunging neckline with little round buttons down the front and a matching belt that highlighted Chantel’s small waist.

In the photo shared on social media, the TLC personality struck a pose with one hand on her waist while surrounded by a colorful waterfall setting with lots of flowers.

Chantel’s legs appeared long and lean in the thigh-skimming dress as she paired the outfit with trendy translucent heels.

Her long black hair was in a sleek straight style with a small part at the front and flowing down one shoulder as she smiled for the snap.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett shows off her piano skills

The Family Chantel star has been making the most of her time amid her marital woes and she might just rekindle her love for music.

Some time ago Chantel posted a clip while playing the piano and noted that music was once a big part of her life. She asked her followers if she should take lessons and many of them agree that it would be therapeutic for Chantel amid her painful divorce.

“Playing around. I used to be in orchestra. Should I take lessons?” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Yes!! Music is good for the Souls and Bring happynes in too your Live!!” responded one commenter.

“Yes u should. Music is therapy . good for the souls. Nd ur testing ur mind . a art form,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user suggested, “Piano is the most beautiful instrument! Go for it!”

“You will achieve anything you set your mind too. So go for it! ” said someone else.

Chantel Everett promotes Teami Blends

The Family Chantel star keeps her body in tip-top shape with a variety of workouts including Zumba, Peloton fitness, and some hardcore gym work.

However, the busy RN also pays attention to her diet and she teamed up with Teami for her daily dose of nutritious smoothies.

In a post shared on Instagram, Chantel snapped a photo holding the company’s two-in-one blender and cup, complete with her blended greens and raved about the convenience of the item.

“This little thing by @teamiblends has changed my routine and when I say changed, I am not exaggerating!” wrote Chantel in her post.

She proclaimed that the portable blender has been life-changing due to its small size, making it convenient for carrying around at work.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.