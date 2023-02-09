Chantel Everett donned a glamorous look for a recent outing, so it’s no surprise that she stopped traffic as she snapped a photo in the street.

The Family Chantel star was all smiles as she gave her best pose in an ankle-length gown with a thigh-high slit.

The champagne-colored, sequin dress featured a scoop neckline, and Chantel paired the outfit with nude strappy heels and a matching clutch.

She styled her hair in a sleek middle part that flowed down her shoulders as the reality TV star smiled for the snap while standing in front of a limousine parked on the street.

Chantel kept her makeup simple and glam, and she accessorized the outfit with a silver bracelet and small earrings.

Despite the solo image posted on social media, the 32-year-old wasn’t alone during the night out. She was joined by her family.

Chantel Everett dressed in a sequin gown. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The Family Chantel stars get glamorous for a night out

Chantel initially posted a photo of her mom and dad as well as her sister Winter Everett, on her Instagram Story, as they made their way to the event.

She later posted another photo, this time of her dad and brother River, having a father-son moment as they snapped a photo in front of the stretch limo.

The entire family looked glamorous in their formal outfits, with River and his dad opting for black suits.

Winter–who has stepped up her fashion game since her weight loss transformation–was glowing in a one-sleeved LBD that featured a high neck and a side slit as she posed inside the limousine.

As for Mama Karen, she opted for a shimmery white gown and had a gold tinsel boa around her neck as she geared up to party the night away.

Chantel Everett’s family enjoyed a night out. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Will there be a Season 5 for The Family Chantel?

Season 4 of The Family Chantel was one for the books as it featured the demise of Chantel’s marriage to Pedro Jimeno.

The couple has had their share of issues over the years, but this time there was no reconciliation for the pair as we saw Pedro move out of the new home they purchased together.

It was discovered in the media that Pedro had filed for divorce from his wife of six years while the show was still airing, and their messy split continued to play out during the season.

Now, people are wondering if this is the end since the show’s main focus was Chantel and Pedro’s relationship and the rocky dynamic involving their families.

That remains to be seen as TLC has not announced a Season 5 or shared any information about the future of the show. Chantel’s newly single status could make for an interesting show even if they decide to remove Pedro and his family.

However, it would be interesting to watch the estranged couple maneuver their newly single life. For now, we just have to wait and see what’s in store.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett promotes Teami Blends

The busy RN joined forces with Teami Blends to make her life a little easier during busy days at the hospital. She promoted the company’s blender cup in an Instagram post and noted that it’s the perfect item for when she has a 12-hour shift.

“This little thing by @teamiblends has changed my routine and when I say changed, I am not exaggerating!” noted Chantel. “It’s so easy but not just that, I can take it on the go so I still get in all my daily greens.”

The TLC personality also shared a 20% discount code, “CHANTEL20” and told her followers that the item has been life-changing.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.