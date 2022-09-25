Chantel Everett shares quote about walking away from ‘toxic situations’ amid divorce

Chantel Everett speaks out on loving herself amid divorce from Pedro Jimeno. Pic credit: TLC

It seems that the drama between Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno is getting messier each day.

Earlier in the summer, the former 90 Day Fiance stars announced they were ending their marriage and had filed for divorce.

The news brought out allegations of cheating and domestic violence, and they both filed restraining orders against one another.

The timing of their separation aligned with the fourth season of their show, The Family Chantel.

After hearing the news of their divorce, viewers then watched Chantel and Pedro reveal the cracks in their marriage on the show.

Chantel has mostly been quiet amid the drama, but now, she’s sharing how she feels about her marriage ending.

Chantel Everett shares a message about loving herself

As the details surrounding her relationship continue to unfold, Chantel took the time to give some insight on how she’s feeling.

On Instagram, she shared a post with a quote referencing the love she has for herself. The quote said, “I love myself enough to walk away from toxic situations.”

Chantel shares a quote about leaving situations that are toxic. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel didn’t add anything extra to the post, however it seems the message was loud and clear. After she and Pedro had multiple explosive arguments, struggled to have clear communication, and no longer spent time together, it seems their relationship had become toxic for both of them.

Although Chantel appears to be putting on a brave face amid the drama, she did answer questions from fans about how she’s doing.

She revealed that she has cried a lot and did not want her marriage to end, but that she is in a better place these days.

Chantel says she is doing well and just wants to focus on her future as she hopes for brighter days to come.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are ready to move on

Although the details of their split have been messy and continue to be shocking, it seems that both Chantel and Pedro simply want to move on with their lives.

Chantel continues to work as a nurse and has been leaning on her family for support as she transitions back into the single life. She’s also taken some time for herself by going on vacation and leaving the drama behind.

Pedro is still attempting to expand his career in real estate which he began during his marriage to Chantel. He has received tons of criticism from viewers as it has become clear many fans have sided with Chantel and condemn his treatment of her.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.