Chantel Everett shares quote about breakups as she jets off on a new adventure

Chantel Everett jets off on vacation. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett shared a telling quote on social media that hints at her tumultuous relationship with Pedro Jimeno.

The quote, which speaks about being able to tell if someone loved you by “the way they left you,” is a reminder of The Family Chantel star’s current situation.

Chantel and Pedro are getting divorced, but it’s not for lack of trying on her part. The demise of her marriage is still playing out on the show, but we discovered months ago that the couple could not salvage things.

Chantel shared the quote after Pedro posted a photo with a mystery woman on his Instagram real estate page. However, after getting harsh criticism for the image, he quickly deleted it.

Pedro has already filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, and they’re gearing up for a nasty battle in court.

Nonetheless, Chantel is not letting her personal issues get the best of her. She recently shared photos from inside an airplane as she jetted off on a new adventure.

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shares a quote about breakups

People were up in arms on social media after Pedro Jimeno posted a mystery woman as many wondered if she was Pedro’s new romantic interest.

Following his post, Chantel reshared a post on her Instagram Story and it spoke to the way Pedro has been treating her amid their messy breakup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Everything you need to know about the way they loved you, is in the way they left you,” the quote read.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

This season we watched as Chantel made several attempts to fix her marriage, but Pedro would have none of it, and in the latest episode, he made it clear the marriage was over.

This poem by Sahiba resonated with Chantel, but she is getting over her heartbreak by taking a vacation.

Chantel Everett is jetting off on a new adventure

The Family Chantel star is not sitting at home crying about the demise of her marriage. Instead, she’s jetting out of Lawrenceville, Georgia to take her mind off her troubles.

Chantel’s home is a constant reminder of her failed marriage as she and Pedro recently bought a house together in hopes of starting a family. Sadly, that’s not going to happen.

Meanwhile, it seems the busy RN is treating herself to a well-needed vacation although she didn’t reveal where she was going.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel shared photos from inside the airplane and one showed the TLC personality clad in her mask and a pink jacket. She also posted a photo of the two empty seats beside her and wrote, “How did I get so lucky?”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.