Chantel Everett shares epic birthday throwback photos

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, and she treated fans to reshared throwbacks.

In celebration of her milestone, Chantel’s younger brother River Everett and her mom have shared old photos of the Georgia native, and she was inclined to reshare them with her 998k followers.

While Chantel is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars who posts the most on social media, it is rare to see throwback photos of the TLC personality.

In the first photo of River’s that Chantel highlighted, Chantel appeared in a lacey bodycon dress while striking a pose next to River, who was also dressed well.

The next photo Chantel shared was also a photo next to River, only this time, Chantel and River both looked a lot younger than they do now, and Chantel was wearing glasses.

River tagged Chantel in the photo and added a laughing/crying emoji and a hands-in-the-air emoji as the caption.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel put the spotlight on a collage of photos River posted where he called Chantel “Big Dog.”

Next, Chantel reshared a post that her mom, Karen Everett, shared from Chantel’s cheerleading tryout days. Karen appeared next to a high school-looking Chantel as she threw up a peace sign. Chantel remarked over the photo, “The throw backs [laughing/crying emoji].”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

It was a rough year for Chantel Everett

31 was a rough year for Chantel as news of her divorce from Pedro Jimeno was made public as Season 4 of The Family Chantel was airing, where the demise of her marriage was shown.

Chantel’s breakup was nasty, with both Chantel and Pedro now having mutual restraining orders against each other. The Family Chantel viewers even watched Chantel drain her and Pedro’s joint bank account of hundreds of thousands of dollars, much to the surprise of Pedro, who is seeking it back.

The Family Chantel fans have mostly taken Chantel’s side in the split from Pedro after watching all the pain and anguish she went through trying to save her marriage on Season 4.

Chantel has a lot to look forward to

Despite all the turmoil 2022 brought Chantel, she has a lot to look forward to now.

Chantel has a bustling career as a hospital nurse, a job which has been her passion for years.

The TLC star also loves to take vacations, a point of contention between her and Pedro, but she no longer has to worry about his opinions on that.

Through her social media, Chantel has been putting on a happy face and showing that she’s been putting her happiness first, an attitude that will hopefully carry into this next year for her.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Discorvery+.