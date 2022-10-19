Chantel Everett shares daily affirmations while dancing in scrubs

Chantel Everett clued 90 Day Fiance fans into how she copes by using daily affirmations. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is doing her best to take her mind off the drama and negativity in her life.

Chantel shared one of her strategies to feel positive by sharing a video of herself dancing while in her nursing scrubs at work.

In the mirror selfie video, Chantel was wearing a pink jacket over dark blue scrubs. She had her hair tied back, appeared to have no makeup on, and had her mask pulled down to serve looks with her face.

As she bopped back and forth, the lyrics to the song Lose Control by Missy Elliot were displayed at the bottom of the Instagram Story.

Above Chantel’s video, she wrote, “Daily affirmations be like [laughing/crying emojis].”

Over her video was also a hashtag that said, “#keep it positive.”

Pedro Jimeno questioned Chantel Everett’s work ethic

During Season 4 of The Family Chantel, viewers watched the demise of Chantel and Pedro Jimeno’s five-year marriage and almost seven-year relationship.

One of the things that Pedro criticized Chantel about was her work ethic. Pedro repeatedly called Chantel lazy and accompanied that by calling her selfish.

To defend herself against those accusations on the show, Chantel explained that she worked for three days straight as a COVID-19-era nurse in a hospital setting. She said she liked her time off to decompress, rest, and take care of herself.

Pedro’s argument was that Chantel did not do the cleaning and organizing he wanted during her time off, but Chantel said she was doing the best she could.

Furthermore, Pedro had a problem with how many vacations Chantel took, but Chantel said that she earned those vacations with her hard work as a nurse.

Chantel Everett posts a lot online

Chantel went on a social media hiatus right before and during Season 4 of The Family Chantel. As it became real on screen that her marriage to Pedro was over, Chantel started to post more.

Normally, followers of Chantel can count on seeing anywhere from five to more than 10 Instagram Story posts a day. She does not regularly post permanently to her page, however.

These days, she likes to reshare quotes and let it be known that she is living her best life.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.