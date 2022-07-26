Chantel Everett shares bare-faced selfie in a bikini top

Chantel Everett shared a fresh-faced selfie in a bikini top. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has been putting up a strong front since news of her nasty divorce from her husband Pedro Jimeno surfaced. She recently used her social media to share a bare-faced selfie in a bikini top.

The Family Chantel viewers have been watching Season 4, which has focused heavily on the major issues and pitfalls in Pedro and Chantel’s relationship.

The OG couple’s heartbreaking miscommunications and wayward marriage talks have been playing out while fans have been learning more about their divorce.

Chantel has had moments on social media where she has spoken out about Pedro’s grievances with her so that she could defend herself.

Mostly though, Chantel has been trying to make her social media more about herself and how she’s been healing post-Pedro.

Chantel and Pedro were originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance before appearing on several seasons of Happily Ever After?. Since they and their families were so popular, they got their own spinoff in The Family Chantel.

Chantel Everett shows off her fresh face in a bikini top

Chantel used her Instagram Stories to treat The Family Chantel fans to an apparent no-makeup selfie that showed off her assets in a bikini top.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The close-up selfie taken from a slightly below angle highlighted Chantel’s natural features.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Aside from her face, her cleavage in a multi-colored bikini top was the other main focus of the bold photo.

Chantel Everett’s mom Karen Everett has had Chantel’s back on social media

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel viewers know that the matriarch of the Everett family, Karen, fiercely protects her children.

To that end, when news of Chantel and Pedro’s divorce came out and the upsetting episodes of their issues were airing, Karen made an Instagram announcement.

She shared a selfie with her husband Thomas, accompanied by a caption in all caps.

It read, “THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT! FELLOW PARENTS! AS LONG AS YOU HAVE BREATH IN YOUR BODIES, DON’T EVER ALLOW ANYONE TO MISTREAT OR RUN ROUGH SHOT OVER YOUR CHILDREN!”

While Chantel’s brother River and sister Winter have not gone to Karen’s lengths to speak out against the situation, it does appear they have been there for her.

On the show, the Everett family has always prided themselves on being close and protective of one another.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discorvery+.